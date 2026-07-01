Milly Alcock Officially Addresses Man of Tomorrow Return & 1 Big Challenge After Supergirl

The DC Universe is actively expanding its interconnected mythology across theaters and streaming platforms, and Milly Alcock is a major part of it. Following her highly anticipated debut as Kara Zor-El in James Gunn’s Superman, the rising Australian star recently stepped into the spotlight by headlining her own solo feature, Supergirl. Beyond her standalone theatrical adventure, the actress remains an active component of the broader franchise architecture, as she is slated to reprise her role in the upcoming ensemble sequel Man of Tomorrow. Navigating these immense responsibilities has placed the performer in a unique position, as she is forced to balance the exhausting global press tour for her solo theatrical release while simultaneously being called to the set of Man of Tomorrow.

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“It’s hard to code-switch,” Alcock revealed during a recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “And it’s a different environment from the environment we had in Supergirl. It’s a different story. But all of the cast I’ve gotten to work with have been super open and really lovely. Like Nicholas Hoult, David [Corenswet], Alan [Tyduk], who plays Gary the robot, and Lars [Eidinger].” While Alcock refused to give fans any information about Man of Tomorrow, the actress has confirmed she has interacted in some form with the cast behind Superman, Lex Luthor, and Brainiac, underlining how essential Kara will be for the plot. On that note, Alcock said, “I’m excited to keep doing it,” confirming her profound enthusiasm for her continued tenure as the Woman of Steel.

Man of Tomorrow Can Give Milly Alcock’s Supergirl a Second Shot With Fans

Image courtesy of DC Studios

Following an extensive marketing campaign, Supergirl struggled to find a foothold at the global box office upon its release. The ambitious cosmic adventure debuted to highly polarized critical reception, ultimately securing a disappointing 57% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes alongside a bleak B- CinemaScore from theatrical audiences. These concerning metrics translated into a commercial disaster, with the project grossing a remarkably low $62.6 million worldwide during its opening weekend against a reported production budget of $170 million. Those numbers mean Supergirl is unlikely to break even, and DC Studios’ focus is on diminishing the financial blow they get from the movie.

However, even though critics and fans criticize the movie’s script, direction, and editing, Alcock’s performance as Kara Zor-el remains universally praised as the highlight of Supergirl. It’s easy to see how Alcock understood the complex emotional core of the traumatized Kryptonian, successfully balancing Kara’s vulnerability and fierce intensity into the otherwise flawed cinematic experiment. Because her acting elevated uneven material, the upcoming release of Man of Tomorrow presents an opportunity for the character to thrive under stronger creative supervision. Gunn has been broadly beloved by critics, and Superman was a box office hit, so the sequel is expected to fare well too. By inviting Kara to return to theaters alongside Clark Kent (David Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult), especially with Supergirl getting a major role, DC Studios can remind audiences that Alcock is the right choice for the role, despite her solo movie shortcomings.

Supergirl is currently playing in theaters.

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