2026 Is Stacked for Animated Movies, And These Are The 7 Most Exciting (Ranked by Hype)

2025 was a huge year for animation, both on the big screen with hits like Zootopia 2 and on the small screen with KPop Demon Hunters, though that film also had a successful run in theaters. Looking ahead to this year’s upcoming slate, there’s potential for even more huge hits, so we are breaking down the 7 most exciting animated films of 2026 and ranking them by how hyped we are.

7. Hexed

We’re starting off the list with an original project from Disney, which was revealed for the first time at D23. The new film is titled Hexed, and the only things we’ve seen from the project are the logo and one piece of gorgeous artwork (which you can see above). That’s frankly the only reason the film is so low on the list, but the hype is already considerable given that Jose Trinidad (Zootopia+) and Jason Hand (Moana 2) are involved.

Hexed tells a story about an awkward teenage boy and a Type-A mother, who discover that what makes him unusual might be magical powers, and that realization will turn their lives, as well as a secret world of magic, upside down. Hexed will hit theaters in November of 2026.

6. Animal Farm

Next, we’re moving to Angel Studios and their upcoming animated adaptation of George Orwell’s classic book, Animal Farm. We’ve seen Animal Farm adapted in various ways in the past, but this version feels unique, and it looks as if director Andy Serkis finds a way to touch on the book’s heavier themes in a comedic and more lighthearted way.

The trailer looks delightful, and it actually boasts an immense voice cast, including Seth Rogen, Gaten Matarazzo, Steve Buscemi, Glenn Close, Laverne Cox, Kieran Culkin, Woody Harrelson, Jim Parsons, Kathleen Turner, and Iman Velanni. Animal Farm hits theaters on May 1, 2026.

5. Minions 3

The lovable Minions of Despicable Me are back for their third solo outing in Minions 3, and it will bring back screenwriter Brian Lynch and Pierre Coffin in the director’s chair. The bad news is we know next to nothing about the story of the movie, but after the delightful Minions: The Rise of Gru and the box office success of both previous films, it’s assuredly going to be entertaining and absurdly fun, so we’re already in. Minions 3 hits theaters on July 1, 2026.

4. Hoppers

Pixar is going to have a busy 2026, and it will begin with the animal comedy Hoppers. Hoppers takes a sci-fi premise and mixes it with chaotic family fun, and has all the ingredients of another sleeper hit from one of our favorite studios.

Hoppers follows an animal lover named Mabel, who gets ahead of technology that allows humans to hop into the consciousness of robotic animals, which then allows them to communicate as animals with other animals. Hijinks ensue, and coupled with the adorable aesthetic and animal characters, we can’t wait to see what the film has in store. Hoppers hits theaters on March 6, 2026.

3. The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender

Paramount

One of the most anticipated animated projects of the year is actually going to be skipping theaters and will stream on Paramount+, and that is The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender. The film will star an adult Aang as he discovers an ancient power that could save the world from extinction, and he heads out with his friends to find it before it falls into the wrong hands.

Details are scarce on the ancient power of it all, but what is known is that this will be the first time fans are seeing a grown-up Aang since flashbacks seen in The Legend of Korra. Fans are hyped for more The Last Airbender, even if it won’t hit theaters. The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender hits Paramount+ on October 9, 2026.

2. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

The Super Mario Bros. Movie hit it big with audiences and sales at the box office, and this year will see the return of the dynamic duo and their friends in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. The film will adapt one of the more popular games in the franchise, and will feature the return of the stellar cast from the original, including Jack Black and Chris Pratt.

The film will also bring in several other fun characters from the games, including Rosalina (played by Brie Larson) and Bowser Jr. (played by Benny Safdie). If the response to the first film is anything to go by, this film will be another major blockbuster when it hits later this year, and all I’m hoping for is an appearance from Yoshi before the film comes to a close. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie hits theaters on April 3, 2026.

1. Toy Story 5

Pixar will return to its most beloved franchise with Toy Story, and though we are five sequels in for the franchise, it’s never felt more relevant with its premise. This time around, our favorite crew of toys will meet the digital age face to face when Bonnie gets a new kids’ tablet, and the battle of toys versus screens is now set.

The premise is incredibly relatable and pertinent to the times we’re in, and if anyone can explore that in a truly satisfying and meaningful way, it’s Pixar and Toy Story. They haven’t missed yet, and the streak will likely continue when Toy Story 5 hits theaters on June 19, 2026.

