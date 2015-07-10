Minions Fans Watching Rise of Gru in Suits Becomes Viral TikTok Trend
This weekend sees the release of Minions: The Rise of Gru, the latest film in Illumination's Despicable Me/Minions film series, but also the final film that was originally slated for a 2020 release and which was delayed by the coronavirus. The film also marks the latest movie to spark online memes in a major way, but unlike Sony Pictures' Morbius, the audience is actually showing up to watch the movie, and they're doing it in style. Videos of young audience members going to movie theaters to watch Minions: The Rise of Gru wearing their Sunday best are taking over the social media platform.
The viral trend of showing up to watch Minions in suits seems to have become a reality-based counterpart to the "Tickets to ____ please" meme (eg: Tony Soprano and his crew with the phrase "Six tickets for Barbie" superimposed on it). That meme has been in frequent use for some time but has seen renewed interest with the mountain of set photos for the Barbie movie, as well as the release of Minions 2. Minions fans however have taken it to the extreme of not only showing up to watch the movie in their suits but cheering throughout and thanking other patrons for coming to watch the movie. It's gotten so big that Universal Pictures even tweeted about it. You can see the many hilarious examples below.
You may be asking yourself, why? The real question is, why not? It's kids having fun the same way they have for decades, and considering how the world is on fire and falling apart, might as well go down having a blast. Now if you'll excuse me I have to get to the tailors before they close.
to everyone showing up to @Minions in suits: we see you and we love you. 🫶— Universal Pictures (@UniversalPics) July 1, 2022
It's real and we should respect it
This whole “dress up in full suits to watch the new Minions” trend on tiktok got me cackling like an idiot pic.twitter.com/NadlgL4f0K— Black Swordsman Shakoichi (@ShakExcellence) June 30, 2022
Gruing Out is the new Morbing Out
it is so funny to me how the minions has people filling out theaters wearing suits for a gag and when morbius tried playing into the same audience they bombed for a 2nd time in a row— Solid JJ (@SolidusJJ) July 2, 2022
Unreal
The #Minions hype is kinda unreal lol decided to go to the theater today & most showings were sold out & now walking into the lobby I see several adults in yellow shirts & overalls along with of course the meme bros in full business suits😅 Minions is doing what Morbius couldn’t pic.twitter.com/OXaTxi6xmY— Cris Parker (@3CFilmss) July 2, 2022
Yes, it is.
we’ve had so many young teens come in to watch minions wearing suits. is this a tiktok thing— 💀🦐 calysto (@calystokalysto) July 2, 2022
It's global too
Oh my god they're actually doing the "watching Minions in suits" thing here in Norway. pic.twitter.com/2Y3tL0cKOZ— Rafael Motamayor (@RafaelMotamayor) July 2, 2022
the most ridiculous sh!t
i work at the movies
teenagers have been pulling up to the movies in D R O V E S to see minions in fucking suits it’s the most ridiculous shit I have ever witnessed https://t.co/3C8iyzOYPQ— Nicoletta✨ (@SapphicStarfall) July 2, 2022
That's a whole row right there.
🔥Guys Dressed In Suits Going To The Theater To See Minions Rise Of Gru Going Viral On Tik Tok🔥 #MinionsTheRiseOfGru pic.twitter.com/2BHlHOAaTM— Kat Stryker (@KatStryker111) June 30, 2022
Ban hammer out
local cinema has had to ban groups of kids turning up to watch the new minions movie all dressed in suits because they're too rowdy lmao— Gedds (@Geddli_) July 2, 2022
30 guys in suits
Around 30 guys in suits just came past my work (I’m next to the cinema) chanting about Minions: Rise of Gru and cheering… one offered me a Minions happy meal when I went out to see what was happening, I kid you not.
the shit you see in the city I swear 😭 pic.twitter.com/Ub0wsMOuEt— zach (@spyro3oons) July 1, 2022
We see what you did, Suits
Two tickets to Minions: The Rise of Gru please pic.twitter.com/enNNDGcnXb— Suits (@SuitsPeacock) June 29, 2022
Watch until the end
third tiktok ive seen of people in suits at minions whats going on pic.twitter.com/JIPwA4qwG3— Dr. Haddie Nuff (@kanyelyricsbot_) July 2, 2022