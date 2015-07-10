Minions Fans Watching Rise of Gru in Suits Becomes Viral TikTok Trend

This weekend sees the release of Minions: The Rise of Gru, the latest film in Illumination's Despicable Me/Minions film series, but also the final film that was originally slated for a 2020 release and which was delayed by the coronavirus. The film also marks the latest movie to spark online memes in a major way, but unlike Sony Pictures' Morbius, the audience is actually showing up to watch the movie, and they're doing it in style. Videos of young audience members going to movie theaters to watch Minions: The Rise of Gru wearing their Sunday best are taking over the social media platform.

The viral trend of showing up to watch Minions in suits seems to have become a reality-based counterpart to the "Tickets to ____ please" meme (eg: Tony Soprano and his crew with the phrase "Six tickets for Barbie" superimposed on it). That meme has been in frequent use for some time but has seen renewed interest with the mountain of set photos for the Barbie movie, as well as the release of Minions 2. Minions fans however have taken it to the extreme of not only showing up to watch the movie in their suits but cheering throughout and thanking other patrons for coming to watch the movie. It's gotten so big that Universal Pictures even tweeted about it. You can see the many hilarious examples below.

You may be asking yourself, why? The real question is, why not? It's kids having fun the same way they have for decades, and considering how the world is on fire and falling apart, might as well go down having a blast. Now if you'll excuse me I have to get to the tailors before they close.