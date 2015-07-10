Minions: The Rise of Gru Streaming Premiere Date Revealed

Minions: The Rise of Gru, the fifth movie in the Despicable Me franchise, has announced when it will be available on a streaming service. The movie stars The Office's Steve Carell returns as a young Gru, as fans get to witness his supervillain origin story alongside the adorable yellow minions. The #1 animated movie of the year will drop on Peacock September 23rd, and will be joined by 2015's Minions as well, making Peacock the exclusive streaming home of both films. Minions: The Rise of Gru is the latest addition to Peacock's library of titles to make their way to the streaming platform from theaters, including the likes of Jurassic World: Dominion, The Black Phone, The Bad Guys, Downton Abbey: A New Era, The Northman, Ambulance, Firestarter, and The Outfit.

The animated movie managed to earn record-breaking box office numbers for the July 4th weekend, beating Transformers: The Last Knight's takeaway from 2011. Minions: The Rise of Gru received decent reviews from critics, and currently has a 71% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. A big boost in ticket sales could be attributed to the "GentleMinions" TikTok trend, which seems to have faded a bit. However, nearly two months after the movie hit theatres, it has officially managed to earn $500 million at the international box office, bringing its total to $868.8 million worldwide.

Minions: The Rise of Gru is directed by Kyle Balda and co-directed by Brad Ableson and Jonathan del Val. Joining Steve Carell in the cast are Russell Brand, Taraji P. Henson, Michelle Yeoh, and Oscar winner Julie Andrews.

The description of the film reads,

From the biggest global animated franchise in history, comes the origin story of how the world's greatest supervillain first met his iconic Minions, forged cinema's most despicable crew and faced off against the most unstoppable criminal force ever assembled in Minions: The Rise of Gru. Long before he becomes the master of evil, Gru (Oscar® nominee Steve Carell) is just a 12-year-old boy in 1970s suburbia, plotting to take over the world from his basement. It's not going particularly well. When Gru crosses paths with the Minions, including Kevin, Stuart, Bob, and Otto—a new Minion sporting braces and a desperate need to please—this unexpected family joins forces. Together, they build their first lair, design their first weapons, and strive to execute their first missions. When the infamous supervillain supergroup, the Vicious 6, oust their leader—legendary martial arts fighter Wild Knuckles (Oscar® winner Alan Arkin)— Gru, their most devoted fanboy, interviews to become their newest member. The Vicious 6 is not impressed by the diminutive, wannabe villain, but then Gru outsmarts (and enrages) them, and he suddenly finds himself the mortal enemy of the apex of evil. With Gru on the run, the Minions attempt to master the art of kung fu to help save him, and Gru discovers that even bad guys need a little help from their friends. Featuring more spectacular action than any film in Illumination history and packed with the franchise's signature subversive humor, Minions: The Rise of Gru stars a thrilling new cast, including, the Vicious 6: Taraji P. Henson as cool and confident leader Belle Bottom, whose chain belt doubles as a lethal disco-ball mace; Jean-Claude Van Damme as the nihilistic Jean Clawed, who's armed (literally) with a giant robotic claw; Lucy Lawless as Nunchuck, whose traditional nun's habit hides her deadly nun-chucks; Dolph Lundgren as Swedish roller-skate champion Svengeance, who dispenses his enemies with spin kicks from his spiked skates; and Danny Trejo as Stronghold, whose giant iron hands are both a menace to others and a burden to him. The film also stars Russell Brand as Young Dr. Nefario, an aspiring mad scientist, Michelle Yeoh as Master Chow, an acupuncturist with mad kung fu skills, and Oscar® winner Julie Andrews as Gru's maddeningly self-absorbed mom.

