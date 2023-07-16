Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One Opens Below Expectations at the Box Office

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One will win the box office in its opening weekend while coming in short of expectations. The Tom Cruise-led sequel will earn $56.2 million over the three-day weekend, bringing its five-day total to $80 million. That’s short of the seventh Mission: Impossible movie’s $60+ million three-day, $90+ million domestic box office projections, continuing a trend set by . Dead Reckoning Part One will make up for it, at least in part, with a strong global debut. Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One has been well-received by critics and audiences, earning a “Certified Fresh” 96% fresh rating from the former on and a 94% positive rating from the latter on the same site.

ComicBook.com Patrick Cavanaugh awarded Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning a review score of 3-out-of-5 stars. In his review, he writes, “For a series that has struggled with finding its footing while somehow tumbled upwards, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One could possibly, finally be establishing a long-form narrative. While it’s billed as a “Part One,” we’re given enough of a resolution to one McGuffin to feel like we were given a complete adventure, as well as knowing full well that there’s a lot more to come. After nearly three decades and half a dozen outings, we might finally have real stakes and consequences that will stick with the franchise in perpetuity, possibly implying that anything that happens in this movie finally has an emotional impact on Ethan Hunt. Audiences looking for thrilling action and quippy banter between talented performers will get exactly what they pay for with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, and while there’s hope for the future of the franchise that there will ever be stakes, this latest outing is unlikely to win over any doubters.”

Tom Cruise is back as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which premiered in theaters on July 12th. It’s the beginning of the end for the action-packed franchise, as Cruise reteams with longtime collaborator and filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie for more death-defying and breathtaking stunts. Hunt and allies Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson), Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames), and Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg) attempt to track down a new weapon with the power to tear the world apart. Actors Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and Esai Morales join the cast for the latest installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise, which is set to wrap up with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two.

The films filling out the top five at the box office this weekend are Sound of Freedom, Insidious: The Red Door, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and Elemental. The list of the top 10 films at the box office this weekend follows.

1. Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One

Opening Weekend

Weekend: $56.2 million

$56.2 million Total: $80 million

2. Sound of Freedom

Week Two

Weekend: $27 million



$27 million Total: $85.4 million

After rescuing a boy from ruthless child traffickers, a federal agent learns the boy’s sister is still captive and decides to embark on a dangerous mission to save her. With time running out, he quits his job and journeys deep into the Colombian jungle, putting his life on the line to free her from a fate worse than death.

Alejandro Monteverde directed Sound of Freedom and co-wrote the film’s script with Rod Barr. It stars Jim Caviezel, Mira Sorvino, Bill Camp, and Eduardo Verastegui.

3. Insidious: The Red Door

Week Two

Weekend: $13 million

$13 million Total: $58 million



Josh Lambert heads east to drop his son, Dalton, off at school. However, Dalton’s college dream soon becomes a living nightmare when the repressed demons of his past suddenly return to haunt them both.

Patrick Wilson directed Insidious: The Red Door from a screenplay by Scott Teems, based on a story by Leigh Whannell and Teems, as a direct sequel to Insidious: Chapter 2. The film stars Ty Simpkins, Patrick Wilson, Andrew Astor, Rose Byrne, Steve Coulter, Whannell, Angus Sampson, Lin Shaye, Hiam Abbass, and Sinclair Daniel.

4. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Week Three

Weekend: $12 million

$12 million Total: $145.3 million

The iconic Harrison Ford returns for one last adventure when Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premiered in theaters on June 30th. Lucasfilm’s latest film in the long-running franchise sees Dr. Jones team up with his goddaughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) in a race against nefarious forces to secure a powerful artifact. The duo will go up against the mysterious former Nazi-turned-NASA scientist Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), and the film also features stars Boyd Holbrook, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, and John Rhys Davies. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is directed by James Mangold and is set to be Ford’s final appearance as the iconic archeologist.

5. Elemental

Week Five

Weekend: $8.7 million

$8.7 million Total: $125.2 million

In a city where fire, water, land, and air residents live together, a fiery young woman and a go-with-the-flow guy discover something elemental: how much they actually have in common.

Peter Sohn directed Elemental from a screenplay by Sohn, John Hoberg and Kat Likkel, and Brenda Hsueh. The film’s voice cast includes Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie, Ronnie del Carmen, Shila Ommi, Wendi McLendon-Covey, and Catherine O’Hara.

6. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Week Seven

Weekend: $6.05 million

$6.05 million Total: $368.7 million

Miles Morales returns to the big screen in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, hitting theaters on June 2nd. Miles (Shamiek Moore) reunites with fellow heroes Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) for another web-swinging adventure through the multiverse, finding himself at odds with the Spider-Society led by Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac). Other new heroes include Spider-Woman Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), while new villain the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) also enters the fray.

The sequel to Sony Pictures’ hit 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and written by the team of Chris Miller, Phil Lord, and Dave Callaham.

7. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Week Six

Weekend: $3.42 million

$3.42 million Total: $152.7 million



Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, which premieres on June 9th, is the seventh movie in the live-action Transformers franchise. Inspired by the fan-favorite reboot of the series, the iconic Beast Wars, the movie is a globetrotting adventure set in the 1990s complete with an era-specific soundtrack.

Peter Cullen returns to voice Optimus Prime in the new movie, appearing alongside other Autobots and Decepticons including Bumblebee and Pete Davidson as Mirage. Other factions from the Transformers franchise like the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons will also appear, with Ron Perlman set to voice the gorilla-inspired Optimus Primal. Directed by Creed II‘s Steven Caple Jr. the film stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback on the human side with Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh voicing the Maximal Airazor.

8. No Hard Feelings

Week Four

Weekend: $3.3 million

$3.3 million Total: $46.5 million

On the brink of losing her childhood home, a desperate woman agrees to date a wealthy couple’s introverted and awkward 19-year-old son. However, he proves to be more of a challenge than she expected, and time is running out before she loses it all.

Gene Stupnitsky directed No Hard Feelings from a screenplay he co-wrote with John Phillips. The movie stars Jennifer Lawrence, Andrew Barth Feldman, Laura Benanti, Natalie Morales, and Matthew Broderick.

9. Joy Ride

Week Two

Weekend: $2.44 million

$2.44 million Total: $10.4 million



When Audrey’s business trip to Asia goes sideways, she enlists the help of Lolo, her childhood best friend, Kat, a college friend, and Deadeye, Lolo’s eccentric cousin. Their epic, no-holds-barred experience becomes a journey of bonding, friendship, belonging, and wild debauchery that reveals the universal truth of what it means to know and love who you are.

Adele Lim directed Joy Ride from a screenplay written by Cherry Chevapravatdumrong and Teresa Hsiao, based on a story by Lim, Chevapravatdumrong, and Hsiao. It stars Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Stephanie Hsu, Sabrina Wu, Ronny Chieng, Meredith Hagner, David Denman, Annie Mumolo, Timothy Simons, Daniel Dae Kim, Lori Tan Chinn, Alexander Hodge, and Chris Pang.

10. The Little Mermaid

Week Eight

Weekend: $2.35 million

$2.35 million Total: $293.9 million

The youngest of King Triton’s daughters, Ariel is a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. Longing to find out more about the world beyond the sea, Ariel visits the surface and falls for the dashing Prince Eric. Following her heart, she makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to experience life on land.

Rob Marshall directed The Little Mermaid from a screenplay by David Magee, adapting Disney’s 1989 animated film of the same name, which was based on the 1837 fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen. It stars Halle Bailey in the titular role, alongside Jonah Hauer-King, Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay, Noma Dumezweni, Art Malik, Javier Bardem, and Melissa McCarthy.