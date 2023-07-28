Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Set to Take Major Loss at Movie Theaters This Weekend

The Mission: Impossible franchise has been a big box office winner over the last few years, but the action saga's latest entry is having some serious struggles in theaters. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One had an opening weekend that came in under its projections and left a lot to be desired. One week later, it met the immovable object known as Barbenheimer. Now, Mission: Impossible 7 is facing a major loss heading into its third weekend.

The already struggling Mission: Impossible film is going to be losing a ton of theaters this weekend. Barbie and Oppenheimer are still dominating theaters and Disney is releasing its Haunted Mansion movie. With all of that competition, Dead Reckoning is set to lose 1,130 theaters to its competitors.

The hits keep comin' for Paramount.



Not that kind.



Tom Cruise's M:I-DEAD RECKONING PT 1 will lose -1,130 theaters in just its 3rd weekend.



Becoming profitable is now an impossible mission for this flick. — Exhibitor Relations Co. (@ERCboxoffice) July 27, 2023

Fortunately, the international audiences have been showing up for Mission: Impossible 7. As of Wednesday, the movie has made more than $252 million overseas (per Box Office Mojo), compared to just over $126 million in North America.

Mission: Impossible's Historic Drop

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One made just $56 million domestically in its opening weekend ($80 million when you count the 5-day opening). That was already a slower start than many expected, but the arrival of Barbie and Oppenheimer the following weekend caused the new M:I to experience a franchise-worst second weekend drop.

The film made just $19.5 million in its second weekend, good for a steep 64% drop from its opening frame. That's the worst dip for any second weekend in the history of the series. The previous worst belonged to Mission: Impossible II, which experienced a 53% drop in its second outing.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two

The Mission: Impossible series will try to rebound from some of the lackluster performance in the near future, with the release of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two. The direct sequel to Dead Reckoning is scheduled to arrive in theaters next year, but production has been halted by the ongoing writers' and actors' strikes, so that 2024 release date is definitely in doubt.

Tom Cruise is back as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which premiered in theaters on July 12th. It's the beginning of the end for the action-packed franchise, as Cruise reteams with longtime collaborator and filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie for more death-defying and breathtaking stunts. Hunt and allies Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson), Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames), and Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg) attempt to track down a new weapon with the power to tear the world apart. Actors Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and Esai Morales join the cast for the latest installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise, which is set to wrap up with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two.