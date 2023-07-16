Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Global Box Office Opening Total Revealed

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is now playing in theaters, and it was expected to have a $240 million global opening at the box office. However, the movie ended up opening slightly below expectations at the domestic box office. The seventh installment to the Tom Cruise-led franchise kicked off with a $235 million global start. According to Deadline, the film earned $155 million in 70 international markets. However, it’s important to note that the film has yet to release in Japan, which is expected to boost its numbers. The film was expected to perform better in China but ended up earning $25.4 million.

“On a like-for-like basis including previews, that’s 15% ahead of Mission: Impossible – Fallout which would make this the biggest opening for the franchise when removing the PRC. There, the launch was $25.4M, which is 66% below Fallout which released in what was a different time in the market,” Deadline explains. “Overall overseas, this is the biggest opening weekend in the M:I franchise in 35 markets including the UK, Australia/New Zealand, Brazil, India, Netherlands, and Scandinavia.”

The movie could continue to grow considering its high ratings. Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One has been well-received by critics and audiences, earning a “Certified Fresh” 96% fresh critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 94% audience rating. For comparison, Fallout has a 97% critics score and an 88% audience score.

Tom Cruise Supporting Summer Movies:

When it comes to seeing movies on the big screen, no one advocates for movie theaters more than Tom Cruise. The star made a big deal about Tenet when theaters re-opened during the pandemic, and he recently gushed over The Flash. While The Flash has done surprisingly poorly at the box office there are some other big movies out this summer. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hit theaters recently, and this month will see the long-awaited showdown between Barbie and Oppenheimer. In honor of these big releases, Cruise recently took to social media to encourage fans to check out the films.

“This summer is full of amazing movies to see in theaters. Congratulations, Harrison Ford, on 40 years of Indy and one of the most iconic characters in history. I love a double feature, and it doesn’t get more explosive (or more pink) than one with Oppenheimer and Barbie,” Cruise wrote on Twitter.

What Is Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning About?

Tom Cruise is back as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which premieres in theaters on July 12th. It’s the beginning of the end for the action-packed franchise, as Cruise reteams with longtime collaborator and filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie for more death-defying and breathtaking stunts. Hunt and allies Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson), Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames), and Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg) attempt to track down a new weapon with the power to tear the world apart. Actors Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and Esai Morales join the cast for the latest installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise, which is set to wrap up with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two.