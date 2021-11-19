Mission: Impossible 7 Director Shares Photo of Tom Cruise Hanging Off Moving Train

✖

Production on Mission: Impossible 7 continues and director Christopher McQuarrie has taken to social media to reveal some photos of an elaborate stunt being created for the film. The director revealed photos on Instagram teasing that something with a train was being done for the movie for the past week and has now revealed an image of star Tom Cruise hanging off the side of a moving train as seen from the playback monitor on set. It would appear that production on the seventh movie could be wrapping up very soon, at least according to McQuarrie's post on the sequence, which you can find below.

"What would Mission be without a bit of local color?" McQuarrie wrote on Instagram. "Our sincerest thanks to North Yorkshire Moors Railway, the Office for Road and Rail, Eddie Draper, Riley’s & GB Rail Freight and, of course, the incredibly lovely and welcoming people of Levisham. We had an amazing week (and remarkably fair weather) in fabulous Yorkshire. We’ll be back for one last bit of mischief in short order."

McQuarrie's social media has been a veritable treasure trove of teases for the upcoming seventh Mission: Impossible, which sadly does not yet have a title. The writer/director has posted multiple shots from location, different sets, seemingly new IMF gadgets, and even new additions to the cast. He's even offered an update about Mission: Impossible 8 earlier this week when asked by a fan, writing: "I know how it starts and I know how it ends. I know much of what happens in the middle. I’m slightly disoriented as a result."

Cruise will be joined in the film by several other returning cast members from the franchise including Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Angela Bassett, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby. The film will even see the return of Henry Czerny as the character of Kittridge, unseen in the franchise since the first Mission: Impossible film. McQuarrie's latest turn as director marks the third time he's helmed a movie in the series, the most of anyone in the series.

Some new faces will also be making their way to the franchise with Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and Shea Whigham all confirmed to appear alongside "The Community" which includes Rob Delaney, Charles Parnell, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, and Cary Elwes. Esai Morales will appear as the main villain.

Mission: Impossible 7 will debut in theaters on May 27, 2022.