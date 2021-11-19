Mission: Impossible 7 Cast Adds Rob Delaney, Cary Elwes, and More

✖

As production continues on the upcoming Mission: Impossible 7, the film's director Christopher McQuarrie has taken to Instagram to reveal a slew of new additions to the seventh and eighth installments. Joining Tom Cruise in the film will be Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2), Charles Parnell (Top Gun: Maverick), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), Mark Gatiss (Sherlock), and Cary Elwes. McQuarrie captioned the final image, featuring Elwes, with an addendum "Welcome to The Community." It's unclear if this sentence is simply referencing the larger Mission: Impossible "community" or if "The Community" is a new group with an evil scheme ala The Syndicate and The Apostles, we're inclined to think the later. Check out some of the photos from the director below!

In addition to all of these new faces that will appear there are even more cast members appearing for their first Mission including Shea Whigham, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and Esai Morales. There are also plenty of returning players as well with Cruise joined by his cohorts Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Angela Bassett, even Henry Czerny of the first Mission: Impossible film will reprise his part for the first time in decades. Production on the movie has been hindered by the ongoing pandemic but they've gotten used to getting back to work in the time since.

“The protocols, you get pretty used to them quite quickly," Kirby previously told Collider. "Everyone’s always two meters apart, everyone’s tested three or four times a week. It’s really rigorous....My sister’s also a member of the crew on the film. She’s an AD. She was on the first film back up, Jurassic World, in July I think and so I got to see her do it and it was such a wonderful moment because the industry had to shut down and cinemas are closed; to see the films that are getting back up and running and people being able to work was a really beautiful thing.”

Though cameras are still rolling, fans are eager to get a first glimpse, not satisfied by McQuarrie's teasing on social media. Responding to one fan who asked about the first trailer, the director previously said: "I promise to tell you the minute I see one myself." Could still be a while yet.

Mission: Impossible 7 is currently set for release on November 19th. Mission: Impossible 8, on the other hand, is currently set to hit theaters on November 4, 2022 and will seemignly production later this year.