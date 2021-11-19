New Mission: Impossible 7 Cast Photo Reunites Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, and Simon Pegg

✖

Christopher McQuarrie, Rebecca Ferguson, and Simon Pegg have all been treating Mission: Impossible fans to a bunch of fun content lately. Whether it's a throwback photo to the previous movies' sets or a fun little peek at the upcoming Mission: Impossible 7's set, Instagram is the place to be if you love the Tom Cruise-led franchise. Yesterday, Pegg took to the social media site to share a video of his morning routine, which ended with him in a very dapper suit, which will presumably be seen on Benji in the movie. In fact, we spotted the outfit again in another recent photo shared by Ferguson, which also features Ving Rhames.

"Rollin' with the homies," Ferguson captioned the photo. You can check out the photo in the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebecca Ferguson (@officialrebeccaferguson)

In addition to Cruise, Rhames, Pegg, and Ferguson, Mission: Impossible 7 will feature the return Mission: Impossible - Fallout's Vanessa Kirby and Angela Bassett. Marvel stars Pom Klementieff and Hayley Atwell will also be making their M:I debut in the seventh installment. Recently, it was announced that Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2), Charles Parnell (Top Gun: Maverick), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), Mark Gatiss (Sherlock), and Cary Elwes (Stranger Things) would be joining the cast.

Originally, Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 were supposed to film back to back, but it was recently reported that production on the still-untitled eighth installment will begin after Tom Cruise completes promotional duties for Top Gun: Maverick. However, it also reported this week that Mission: Impossible 7's release date had been pushed back, which is also now the case for the new Top Gun. That means it could be even longer before they begin production on the eighth movie.

Towards the end of last year, Cruise sparked controversy after losing his cool on set over supposed violations of COVID-19 protocol. You can read what he told the crew below:

"We want the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us! Because they believe in us and what we’re doing!," Cruise was heard yelling at crew members. "I'm on the phone with every f***ing studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movie. We are creating thousands of jobs you motherf***ers.I don’t ever want to see it again, ever! And if you don’t do it you’re fired, if I see you do it again you’re f***ing gone. And if anyone in this crew does it - that’s it, and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever f***ing do it again."

Mission: Impossible 7 is currently scheduled to hit theaters on May 27, 2022. Mission: Impossible 8 was planned for November 4, 2022, but it's likely it will be pushed back