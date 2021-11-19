Mission: Impossible 7 Delayed Until Summer 2022

✖

Mission: Impossible 7 has reportedly been delayed until May 27, 2022. The film was previously set to be released on November 19, 2021, with a home release on Paramount+ on January 3, 2022. Obviously, the streaming release for M:I7 will be pushed back as well, to a date TBA. The release date delay should surprise no one; Mission: Impossible 7 has been plagued with production delays, as Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie struggled to pull off the massive, stunt-driven, production while still adhering to the new reality of COVID-19 safety protocols and the inevitable shutdowns that come with it.

‘MISSION IMPOSSIBLE 7’ has been delayed to May 27, 2022. pic.twitter.com/sB2oCLprYS — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 9, 2021

Mission: Impossible 7 is currently rolling along in production again - with McQuarrie, Cruise, and co. dropping new fun behind-the-scenes looks at the cast having fun on set. That's a far cry from the atmosphere around the film last fall; Tom Cruise sparked controversy after losing his cool on set over supposed violations of COVID-19 protocol - a tirade that was recorded and released to the tabloids:

"We want the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us! Because they believe in us and what we’re doing!" Cruise was heard yelling at crew members. "I’m on the phone with every f***ing studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movie. We are creating thousands of jobs you motherf***ers.I don’t ever want to see it again, ever! And if you don’t do it you’re fired, if I see you do it again you’re f***ing gone. And if anyone in this crew does it - that’s it, and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever f***ing do it again."

Reports came in that the crew was uneased for a while after that blow-up (some quit), but it seems tensions of cooled, and work has resumed in a smooth fashion.

The cast of Mission: Impossible 7 has swelled as the film paused its shoot. The latest additions include Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2), Charles Parnell (Top Gun: Maverick), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), Mark Gatiss (Sherlock), and Cary Elwes (SAW). That's in addition to previously announced new additions to the franchise, including Shea Whigham, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and Esai Morales. Oh, and that's not to mention the big stars making a return appearance in the franchise, including Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Angela Bassett, and Henry Czerny as "Agent Kittridge" of the first Mission: Impossible film.

Mission: Impossible 7 was supposed to be a back-to-back shoot with Mission: Impossible 8 but that plan is now off the table.

Mission: Impossible 7 will be in theaters on May 27, 2022.