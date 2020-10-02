Mission: Impossible 7 Star Hayley Atwell Shows Off Rock Climbing Skills in New Training Video

✖

Mission: Impossible 7 resumed production in Norway last month, and some of the movie's stars have been sharing fun content on social media. The seventh installment to the franchise will mark the first appearance by Hayley Atwell, who is best known for playing Peggy Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Atwell recently shared an on-set photo of herself with another Mission: Impossible franchise newcomer/Marvel star, Pom Klementieff. Now, she's back on the gram to show off some of her impressive climbing skills.

"@malachitempleton and @espenfadnes Speed Flyer and Wingsuit World Champion safely showing me how to haul my arse up a wall holding on to nothing but brightly-coloured-finger-gripping-nobs. That grunting aubergine in the video is indeed a climbing Atwell. Thank you gentlemen! #missionimpossiblemovie," Atwell wrote. You can check out her photos and video in the post below:

Christopher McQuarrie will film Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 back-to-back for studio Paramount, each planned for July 2021 and August 2022, respectively. Vanessa Kirby and Rebecca Ferguson are expected to return for the sequels alongside star/producer Tom Cruise as well as franchise veterans Ving Rhames and Simon Pegg. Back in January, Fergeson spoke about the upcoming movies.

"I’m not shocked that Chris would do it," Ferguson told THR. “Both Tom and Chris are very close, but I also know what kind of discussions go on. It’s a big thing to throw yourself into and accept another however long the shoot would be. There are rewards and repercussions that come with it. We’ll see what happens to Ilsa because it’s not written. We don’t really know yet what’s going to happen. All I can do is keep calling him to say, ‘Don’t throw me out of an airplane. Don’t lock me inside a box.’ So, we’ll see."

In January, a report from THR claimed McQuarrie was "said to be considering" bringing back Alec Baldwin’s Impossible Mission Force secretary Alan Hunley and Henry Cavill’s rogue CIA agent August Walker via flashbacks after both characters were killed in 2018’s Mission: Impossible — Fallout. Story details remain under wraps, but McQuarrie once said he possesses a “very, very, very long list” of actors he hopes to recruit to the franchise.

For now, Paramount has dated its pair of untitled Mission: Impossible sequels for July 23, 2021, and August 5, 2022.