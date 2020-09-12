Mission Impossible 7: Hayley Atwell Shares Set Photo With Guardians of the Galaxy's Pom Klementieff

✖

There's an unexpected Marvel crossover happening in the upcoming Mission: Impossible movie. The seventh installment to the franchise is going to see the return of many fan favorites as well as some newcomers. That includes Hayley Atwell, who is best known for playing Peggy Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Pom Klementieff, who plays the Guardians of the Galaxy's Mantis. Mission: Impossible 7 resumed production in Norway this month, and Atwell just shared a behind-the-scenes photo with Klementieff.

"@pom.klementieff and I on the set of #missionimpossible7 waiting patiently for @officialrebeccaferguson and @vanessa__kirby so we can form a girl band in our down time. I don’t mean to brag but I’m an absolute knock-out the triangle. Let’s do this," Atwell wrote. (That's a girl band we can absolutely get behind!) You can check out the photo below:

Christopher McQuarrie will film Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 back-to-back for studio Paramount, each planned for July 2021 and August 2022, respectively. Vanessa Kirby and Rebecca Ferguson are expected to return for the sequels alongside star/producer Tom Cruise as well as franchise veterans Ving Rhames and Simon Pegg.

Back in January, Fergeson spoke about the upcoming movies.

"I’m not shocked that Chris would do it," Ferguson told THR. “Both Tom and Chris are very close, but I also know what kind of discussions go on. It’s a big thing to throw yourself into and accept another however long the shoot would be. There are rewards and repercussions that come with it. We’ll see what happens to Ilsa because it’s not written. We don’t really know yet what’s going to happen. All I can do is keep calling him to say, ‘Don’t throw me out of an airplane. Don’t lock me inside a box.’ So, we’ll see."

In January, a report from THR claimed McQuarrie was "said to be considering" bringing back Alec Baldwin’s Impossible Mission Force secretary Alan Hunley and Henry Cavill’s rogue CIA agent August Walker via flashbacks after both characters were killed in 2018’s Mission: Impossible — Fallout. Story details remain under wraps, but McQuarrie once said he possesses a “very, very, very long list” of actors he hopes to recruit to the franchise.

For now, Paramount has dated its pair of untitled Mission: Impossible sequels for July 23, 2021, and August 5, 2022.