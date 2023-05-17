Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning New Trailer Released

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One's final trailer has arrived online, as teased by Paramount and the Mission: Impossible page yesterday on social media. The film, which will be Tom Cruise's first big theatrical release since Top Gun: Maverick hit in May of last year and became the blockbuster that shaped the summer. Dead Reckoning will be a two-part blockbuster, which will wrap up Cruise's long-running stint as Ethan Hunt, a role he originated in 2000's Mission: Impossible, which itself was an update of a TV show from the 1970s. The film is setting up an epic end to the series (or at least Cruise's version of the series), with some of the biggest, craziest stunts in cinema history. The trailer opens on a shot from Cruise's biggest-ever stunt, in which he drives a motorcycle off the edge of a giant cliff. Later in the trailer, you see him go over, complete with his parachute on his back as he drops the bike into the canyon beneath.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One wrapped production last year. Director Chris McQuarrie previously spoke about the meaning behind of the Dead Reckoning title, which was revealed at CinemaCon along with Cruise's introduction.

"When I came up with the title, I knew it applied more to Part Two than it did to Part One, which is why it eventually settled on being Part One and Part Two," McQuarrie told Light the Fuse. "The title for the first movie was nearly ... a title that referred to something like a Ghost Protocol kind of thing, it was a government policy – It wasn't a government policy, it was a government, what would you call it? A government measure of last resort, with catastrophic consequences. By the time we got to the end of Part One, that had distilled down into an entirely different set of circumstances that appear in Part Two and not in Part One. So, the word would no longer have been appropriate for the title of Part One."

He continued, "And yet, Dead Reckoning didn't really apply as well to Part One as well as it did to Part Two until we started to play with the beginning of the movie, and kind of recognize that Dead Reckoning, while it sounded cool, what did it really have to do with the movie? And over the course of our, really starting to dig down into the arc of the character journey for Ethan [Hunt], it took on deeper and deeper meanings as we went. And you'll see just how thematic and how it represents, how it's conceptually represented in every character's journey in this film we're in."

You can see it below.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One stars Cruise and returning stars Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Henry Czerny, and Vanessa Kirby. New cast members include Hayley Atwell (Agent Carter) and Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy), Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2), Charles Parnell (Top Gun: Maverick), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), and Mark Gatiss (Sherlock).

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is coming to theaters on July 12.