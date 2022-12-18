Tom Cruise Reveals Footage of Insane Skydiving Stunt for Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning

Tom Cruise has become known for doing his own wild stunts, and the actor keeps outdoing himself. This year, he starred in Top Gun: Maverick, which has made over $1.4 billion at the box office and is currently the eleventh-highest-grossing film of all time. He's also in the middle of filming Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two and the stunts he's teased from the next two installments are nothing short of insane. In honor of Top Gun: Maverick's success, Cruise made a "thank you" video mid-stunt while filming Dead Reckoning Part Two and it's exactly the kind of glorious mayhem you'd expect from the actor.

"Hey everyone, here we are over stunning South Africa and we're filming Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 22," Cruise joked. "I didn't want the year to end without thanking you all for coming out to the theater and thank you for supporting Top Gun: Maverick." Cruise then introduced MI7 director Christopher McQuarrie. The director then says to Cruise, "Hey, listen, we really gotta roll. We gotta get this shot." Cruise adds, "Oh yeah, we're filming. We gotta get this shot." Cruise then asks if McQuarrie is coming with him and he says, "Not on your life." Cruise adds "We'll see you down there" before falling backward and finishing the video while hanging in midair.

Cruise continued, "Thank you for supporting Top Gun: Maverick. As always, thank you for allowing us to entertain you. It truly is the honor of a lifetime." He stays in the air before adding that he's losing altitude and has to finish the shot, so he ends the video with, "You have a safe and happy holiday. We'll see you at the movies!" The video concludes with Cruise diving into the air like the beautiful maniac we all know him to be. You can watch the video below:

Who Stars in Mission: Impossible 7?

In addition to Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will see the return of Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby. The movie is also set to feature Marvel stars Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff. Last year, it was announced that Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2), Charles Parnell (Top Gun: Maverick), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), and Mark Gatiss (Sherlock), would be joining the cast. Henry Czerny, who played Kittridge in the first Mission: Impossible, will be making his first franchise appearance since 1996.

The release dates for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two are July 14, 2023, and June 28, 2024, respectively. Top Gun: Maverick is streaming on Paramount+ on December 22nd.