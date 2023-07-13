Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One Continues Franchise's Impressive Cinemascore Ratings

Paramount Pictures has finally released the seventh installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise into theaters, and it gives us all a look at what Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and the Impossible Mission Force are up to next. Early reactions to Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One have been pretty good, and it briefly became Cruise's highest-rated film ever. From everything you see in the trailers, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One easily looks like the most thrilling adventure we have been on in the franchise, and all of the stunts look next-level. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is shaping up to be one of the best in the franchise, and it has another accolade to attribute to that. CinemaScore has officially unveiled the film's rating, and it received an amazing A, which continues the streak of all previous films that have received an A, an A-, or a B.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One's CinemaScore

What is Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One About?

Tom Cruise is back as the iconic action hero Ethan Hunt in the seventh installment, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which is set to make its way into theaters next week. It's the beginning of the end for the action-packed franchise, as Cruise reteams with longtime collaborator and director Christopher McQuarrie for more death-defying and breathtaking stunts. Hunt and allies Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson), Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames), and Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg) attempt to track down a new weapon with the power to tear the world apart. Actors Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and Esai Morales join the cast for the latest installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise, which is set to wrap up with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is in theaters now with a second part, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, in production and will hit theaters on June 28, 2024, but could wind up being delayed due to the ongoing WGA strike. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on the Mission: Impossible franchise as we learn it!

