Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One Is Tom Cruise's Highest Rated Movie Ever

Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One will finally arrive in theaters next week, and fans are really excited to see what will happen in the seventh film in the franchise. Initial reactions to Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning have been one of the best of the franchise, if not the best, and it should definitely do well while it's in theaters. Tom Cruise returns as the character he made so iconic, and he's back doing even more death-defying stunts than before. Critics have been praising the film for its action and even Hayley Atwell's performance. It has been getting so much hype that it has not only gotten the highest Rotten Tomatoes score in the franchise, but Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning has become Cruise's highest-rated film ever. With everything we've seen so far from the franchise, it looks like it will live up to all of the hype.

What is Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Going to be About?

Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt in the seventh installment, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which is set to make its way into theaters this month. It's the beginning of the end for the action-packed franchise, as Cruise reteams with longtime collaborator and filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie for more death-defying and breathtaking stunts. Hunt and allies Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson), Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames), and Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg) attempt to track down a new weapon with the power to tear the world apart. Actors Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and Esai Morales join the cast for the latest installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise, which is set to wrap up with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will make its way into theaters on July 12th with its follow-up, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, currently expected to drop into theaters on June 28, 2024, but may end up being pushed back due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike.

