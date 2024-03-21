Dev Patel's Monkey Man Gets Another Bone-Shattering Trailer

Dev Patel has been impressing audiences for years with his skills on screen, but for his latest adventure, Monkey Man, Patel is pulling double duty both in front of and behind the camera, as the film marks his feature-filmmaking debut. Originally developed as a streaming release, an all-new trailer for the outing highlights how the action of the film cannot be contained to the small screen, with the film instead getting a theatrical release next month. Earlier this month, the film had its world premiere at the South by Southwest Film Festival, where it earned rave reviews. Check out the all-new trailer for Monkey Man below before it arrives in theaters on April 5th.

Oscar nominee Dev Patel (Lion, Slumdog Millionaire) achieves an astonishing, tour-de-force feature directing debut with an action thriller about one man's quest for vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to systemically victimize the poor and powerless.

Inspired by the legend of Hanuman, an icon embodying strength and courage, Monkey Man stars Patel as Kid, an anonymous young man who ekes out a meager living in an underground fight club where, night after night, wearing a gorilla mask, he is beaten bloody by more popular fighters for cash. After years of suppressed rage, Kid discovers a way to infiltrate the enclave of the city's sinister elite. As his childhood trauma boils over, his mysteriously scarred hands unleash an explosive campaign of retribution to settle the score with the men who took everything from him.

Packed with thrilling and spectacular fight and chase scenes, Monkey Man is directed by Dev Patel from his original story and his screenplay with Paul Angunawela and John Collee (Hotel Mumbai, Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World). The film's international cast includes Sharlto Copley (District 9), Pitobash (Million Dollar Arm), Vipin Sharma (Hotel Mumbai), Sikandar Kher (Aarya), Adithi Kalkunte (Hotel Mumbai), Sobhita Dhulipala (Made in Heaven), Ashwini Kalsekar (Ek Tha Hero), Makarand Deshpande (RRR), Jatin Malik in his film debut, and Zakir Hussain (Duranga).

Monkey Man is produced by Dev Patel, Jomon Thomas p.g.a. (Hotel Mumbai, The Man Who Knew Infinity), Oscar winner Jordan Peele (Nope, Get Out), Win Rosenfeld (Candyman, Hunters series), Ian Cooper (Nope, Us), Basil Iwanyk (John Wick franchise, Sicario films), and Erica Lee p.g.a. (John Wick franchise, Silent Night), Christine Haebler (Shut In, Bones of Crows), Sam Sahni (associate producer The Wedding Guest, executive producer To Kill a Tiger), and Anjay Nagpal (executive producer of Bombshell, Greyhound).

Serving as executive producers are Jonathan Fuhrman, Natalya Pavchinskaya, Jason Cloth, Suraj Maraboyina, Adam Somer, Aaron L. Gilbert, Andria Spring, Alison-Jane Roney, and Steven Thibault. Universal Pictures presents a Bron Studios production, a Thunder Road Films production, a Monkeypaw production, a Minor Realm production, a S'Ya Concept production, in association with WME Independent and Creative Wealth Media.

Monkey Man lands in theaters on April 5th.

