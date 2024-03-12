Monkey Man Reactions Compare Dev Patel Flick to John Wick
Social media reactions to Dev Patel's Monkey Man compare it to John Wick.
The social media reactions to Dev Patel's Monkey Man are rolling in, and there are many comparisons to the action-heavy John Wick franchise. Monkey Man marks Oscar-nominated actor Dev Patel's directorial debut and plants the Slumdog Millionaire and The Green Knight star in another leading role, except this time he comes out swinging with bloody fists and intense action sequences. Jordan Peele and his Monkeypaw productions are producing Monkey Man at Universal, so it has the backing of some powerful Hollywood figures. With Monkey Man being screened at SXSW last night, viewers are starting to give their honest opinions, and so far they are very positive.
What is Monkey Man about?
The synopsis for Monkey Man reads, "Oscar® nominee Dev Patel (Lion, Slumdog Millionaire) achieves an astonishing, tour-de-force feature directing debut with an action thriller about one man's quest for vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to systemically victimize the poor and powerless. Inspired by the legend of Hanuman, an icon embodying strength and courage, Monkey Man stars Patel as Kid, an anonymous young man who ekes out a meager living in an underground fight club where, night after night, wearing a gorilla mask, he is beaten bloody by more popular fighters for cash. After years of suppressed rage, Kid discovers a way to infiltrate the enclave of the city's sinister elite. As his childhood trauma boils over, his mysteriously scarred hands unleash an explosive campaign of retribution to settle the score with the men who took everything from him."
You can find some of the reactions to Monkey Man below. The film opens in theaters on April 5th.
SXSW gives Dev Patel a standing ovation
Dev Patel receives a standing ovation after a screening of his feature directorial debut ‘MONKEY MAN’ at SXSW.March 12, 2024
What a blast
Monkey Man: Dev Patel’s got rocket fuel in his veins as an action director and an action star. One of the most assured, kinetic debuts I’ve seen: gorgeous, crunchy, and relentless. What a blast. #SXSW2024 pic.twitter.com/m6gBpnRL1i— Jeff Zhang 张佶润 (@strangeharbors) March 12, 2024
John Wick on steroids
Monkey Man is Dev Patel’s loving tribute to all things action. It’s like John Wick but on Steroids. An insanely violent revenge film. Dev Patel directs the hell out of this thing and there are some seriously insane sequences that make you go how did they do that? #MonkeyMan pic.twitter.com/CqpMXQfhNe— Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) March 12, 2024
Dev Patel nailed it
MONKEY MAN is brutally violent, against the villains, but also against the hypocrisy of religion, the tyranny of caste, and the oppression of a corrupt government. Dev Patel nailed it, bloody as hell and intense as fuck. pic.twitter.com/b6bytWYbGl— J Hurtado (@HatefulJosh) March 12, 2024
Fiery storytelling
MONKEY MAN: Holy shit, I never thought I’d see an action sequence set to a Bloodywood song??? Dev Patel comes out swinging, stabbing, and pulverizing in his hard-hitting debut. Dev’s adoration of action cinema shines as clear influences meld with his fiery storytelling. #SXSW pic.twitter.com/kqoiJoWXyq— Matt Donato (@DoNatoBomb) March 12, 2024
More than just a bloody good time
MONKEY MAN is more than just a bloody good time. Dev Patel takes his time with the storytelling, weaving personal tragedy with inner strength, mythology with modern political revolutions. It’s an action tour de force, full of talent and fucking passion in every frame. #SXSW pic.twitter.com/hhKyJRM8oW— kevin l. lee @ SXSW (@Klee_FilmReview) March 12, 2024
One of the most exciting action films of the century
MONKEY MAN: Dev Patel has casually debuted with one of the most exciting action films of the century. A lifetime of influence from around the world forged into something new. Meticulously crafted but completely alive with culture & dynamic visual language. Total barn burner. Wow. pic.twitter.com/2zaITBTMQg— Sydney🚀 (@CountVolpe) March 12, 2024
Masterfully executed
Monkey Man directed by Dev Patel is one of the best action movies of our time. His directorial debut and he absolutely executes it masterfully. Visceral and action packed with a new style unseen before! People are gonna absolutely love this! Talented as hell! #SXSW #MonkeyMan pic.twitter.com/TBe631rtWc— Frederick Nuti 🔜 SXSW (@FrederickNuti) March 12, 2024