Monkey Man Reactions Compare Dev Patel Flick to John Wick

The social media reactions to Dev Patel's Monkey Man are rolling in, and there are many comparisons to the action-heavy John Wick franchise. Monkey Man marks Oscar-nominated actor Dev Patel's directorial debut and plants the Slumdog Millionaire and The Green Knight star in another leading role, except this time he comes out swinging with bloody fists and intense action sequences. Jordan Peele and his Monkeypaw productions are producing Monkey Man at Universal, so it has the backing of some powerful Hollywood figures. With Monkey Man being screened at SXSW last night, viewers are starting to give their honest opinions, and so far they are very positive.

What is Monkey Man about?

The synopsis for Monkey Man reads, "Oscar® nominee Dev Patel (Lion, Slumdog Millionaire) achieves an astonishing, tour-de-force feature directing debut with an action thriller about one man's quest for vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to systemically victimize the poor and powerless. Inspired by the legend of Hanuman, an icon embodying strength and courage, Monkey Man stars Patel as Kid, an anonymous young man who ekes out a meager living in an underground fight club where, night after night, wearing a gorilla mask, he is beaten bloody by more popular fighters for cash. After years of suppressed rage, Kid discovers a way to infiltrate the enclave of the city's sinister elite. As his childhood trauma boils over, his mysteriously scarred hands unleash an explosive campaign of retribution to settle the score with the men who took everything from him."

You can find some of the reactions to Monkey Man below. The film opens in theaters on April 5th.