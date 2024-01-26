Monkey Man Trailer Released by Universal Pictures

Watch the action-packed trailer for Monkey Man, the directorial debut of Oscar-nominee Dev Patel.

Universal Pictures and producer Jordan Peele have released the trailer for the upcoming movie Monkey Man, which will mark the directorial debut of Oscar-nominated actor Dev Patel (Slumdog Millionaire, The Green Knight). Patel looks to set some intense Hollywood stunt-action in an Indian cultural backdrop, with a classic revenge quest story that's marked with plenty of bloody violence.

While Patel is directing Monkey Man, the film is also getting a boost from having Jordan Peele attached as producer on the film, through his Monkeypaw productions imprint over at Universal. The script was written by Paul Angunawela (Keith Lemon: The Movie) and John Collee (Master and Commander, Happy Feet).

You can watch the trailer for Monkey Man above, and get full story, cast and crew details below.

What Is Monkey Man Movie About?

(Photo: Monkeypaw/Universal)

Oscar® nominee Dev Patel (Lion, Slumdog Millionaire) achieves an astonishing, tour-de-force feature directing debut with an action thriller about one man's quest for vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to systemically victimize the poor and powerless. Inspired by the legend of Hanuman, an icon embodying strength and courage, Monkey Man stars Patel as Kid, an anonymous young man who ekes out a meager living in an underground fight club where, night after night, wearing a gorilla mask, he is beaten bloody by more popular fighters for cash. After years of suppressed rage, Kid discovers a way to infiltrate the enclave of the city's sinister elite. As his childhood trauma boils over, his mysteriously scarred hands unleash an explosive campaign of retribution to settle the score with the men who took everything from him. Packed with thrilling and spectacular fight and chase scenes, Monkey Man is directed by Dev Patel from his original story and his screenplay with Paul Angunawela and John Collee (Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World). The film's international cast includes Sharlto Copley (District 9), Sobhita Dhulipala (Made in Heaven), Pitobash (Million Dollar Arm), Vipin Sharma (Hotel Mumbai), Ashwini Kalsekar (Ek Tha Hero), Adithi Kalkunte (Hotel Mumbai), Sikandar Kher (Aarya) and Makarand Deshpande (RRR). Monkey Man is produced by Dev Patel, Jomon Thomas (Hotel Mumbai, The Man Who Knew Infinity), Oscar® winner Jordan Peele (Nope, Get Out), Win Rosenfeld (Candyman, Hunters series), Ian Cooper (Nope, Us), Basil Iwanyk (John Wick franchise, Sicario films), Erica Lee (John Wick franchise, Silent Night), Christine Haebler (Shut In, Bones of Crows) and Anjay Nagpal (executive producer of Bombshell, Greyhound). Serving as executive producers are Jonathan Fuhrman, Natalya Pavchinskya, Aaron L. Gilbert, Andria Spring, Alison-Jane Roney and Steven Thibault. Universal Pictures presents a Bron Studios production, a Thunder Road film, a Monkeypaw production, a Minor Realm/S'Ya Concept production, in association with WME Independent and Creative Wealth Media.

Monkey Man is getting a theatrical release starting on April 5th.