Monsternado Trailer Released

A new movie from one of the producers of Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey is coming.

Uncork'd Entertainment has released the official trailer for Monsternado, a film which "fills a tornado with ALL of the scariest creatures," according to its logline. The movie will sweep onto digital platforms this November, from the filmmaker behind the upcoming Loch Ness Monster movie, also from Uncork'd, the studio behind movies like Antidote and The Dinner Party.

Basically, think of Sharknado, but instead of sharks, there's megalodons, giant squids, kraken, man-eating spiders, and more. All being thrown at a coastal city from waterspouts at speeds of 300 miles per hour.

Studio president Keith Leopard called the movie "another fantastic film from Tyler James, whose The Loch Ness Monster also releases in November," adding, "Monsternado is fun, frightening and brimming with some very cool special effects sequences."

You can see the trailer below.

The film also hails from Jeffrey Scott, an executive producer who worked on the viral hit Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey. He recently name-dropped Monsternado while discussing his hopes to break out of the gimmick-horror space and into "serious" filmmaking.

"Because I know that, annoyingly, with this industry it's very much about like, 'Oh, you're the person that did this.' It's not always [about] your ability," Scott recently said. "Which is why I've gone down this route of constantly making films that are 'Winnie the Pooh,' or like, I just shot a film called 'Monsternado.' It's ridiculous stuff. But the end goal – when I finally get where I want to be – is serious filmmaking."

In Monsternado, "a tornado, infested with prehistoric monsters, has formed in the Bermuda Triangle, and is making its way towards land. Megalodon, Pterodactyls, Giant Octopuses, Crocodiles, and more attack – now the city must fight to survive against these deadly creatures."

Monsternado will release on Digital and DVD November 14.