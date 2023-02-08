Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey Budget Revealed

Ever since the first photos from the upcoming horror movie Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey were released, it was pretty clear that the movie wasn't operating at the same production budget level as Avatar: The Way of Water, or even Halloween Ends. The micro-budget slasher movie was clearly on the cheaper side, but in keeping with the history of horror film as a genre, would we have it any other way? Though no official numbers have been confirmed the team behind the upcoming move did give a clear indicator of the budget for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, and as you might have guessed, it wasn't a lot.

Speaking with Variety in an interview, sources at the production companies Jagged Edge and ITN Films confirmed that the movie's price tag was below $100,000, with the trade even describing it as "less than a hundredth of M3GAN's $12 million budget." Even before Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey has been released in the United States later this month, it's also already profitable. Over the weekend the film opened in theaters in Mexico, and though it was the #4 movie on the chart it still managed to bring in over $700,000. By the time Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey has opened globally it could make its budget look like bread crumbs.

"Because I know that, annoyingly, with this industry it's very much about like, 'Oh, you're the person that did this.' It's not always [about] your ability," co-producer Scott Jeffrey revealed. "Which is why I've gone down this route of constantly making films that are 'Winnie the Pooh,' or like, I just shot a film called 'Monsternado.' It's ridiculous stuff. But the end goal – when I finally get where I want to be – is serious filmmaking."

Jeffrey also revealed the larger "formula" that he has used to create his films which has just three easy steps including: characters that are in the public domain, infusing it with a genre like horror or sci-fi and immediately conceiving of sequels, and selling it all directly to viewers. Among the titles they've created with this formula include The Curse of Humpty Dumpty, Tooth Fairy (1 through 5), Amityville Scarecrow, Jack & Jill: The Hills of Hell, and others.

The official synopsis for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey reads: "The days of adventures and merriment have come to an end, as Christopher Robin, now a young man, has left Winnie-The-Pooh and Piglet to fend for themselves. As time passes, feeling angry and abandoned, the two become feral. After getting a taste for blood, Winnie-The-Pooh and Piglet set off to find a new source of food. It's not long before their bloody rampage begins."

A co-production between Jagged Edge Productions and ITN Studios, Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey is directed by filmmaker Rhys Waterfield. The film is scheduled to debut in US theaters for nearly a week of shows, starting on Wednesday, February 15th and through Monday, February 23.