Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey Now Available to Stream
At long last, the divisive Winnie the Pooh horror movie has made its way to a streaming service.
One of 2023's most divisive films was released at the beginning of the year, but only now has it made its way to a major streaming service. Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is a gory, R-rated take on the classic cartoon bear, created after the original story made its way into the public domain. The reviews haven't been great, but the buzz is very real, and the film earned more than enough to justify a sequel (which is already on its way).
If you haven't seen Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, you're finally getting a chance, and just in time for spooky season. The film is now available to stream on Peacock.
Last month, Peacock revealed the full lineup of movies and TV shows making their way to its streaming roster over the course of October. Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey was on that list, making its streaming debut on October 1st. Now, quite a few horror fans will finally get the chance to see what all the fuss is about.
Recently Added to Peacock
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is just one of the many films that hit Peacock's streaming lineup on October 1st. You can check out the complete list below!
Back to the Future
Back to the Future II
Back to the Future III
Bridesmaids
Casper's Haunted Christmas
Clay Pigeons
Cowboys & Aliens
Death Becomes Her
The Dilemma
E.T., The Extra Terrestrial
Ender's Game
Escape Plan
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
Exorcist: The Beginning
The Faculty
Hell Fest
Honey
Honey 2
Hot Fuzz
How to Train Your Dragon
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer
Inside Man
Jurassic Park
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Jurassic World
Krampus
The Mist
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension
Paul
Scream 4
Separation
Shaun of the Dead
Silent Hill
Split
Step Brothers
TED
Texas Chainsaw 3D
Traffic
Trainwreck
Vampire Academy
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
Winchester
Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey
Zombieland
Are you going to be checking out Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey on Peacock now that it's available? Let us know in the comments!0comments