Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey Now Available to Stream

One of 2023's most divisive films was released at the beginning of the year, but only now has it made its way to a major streaming service. Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is a gory, R-rated take on the classic cartoon bear, created after the original story made its way into the public domain. The reviews haven't been great, but the buzz is very real, and the film earned more than enough to justify a sequel (which is already on its way).

If you haven't seen Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, you're finally getting a chance, and just in time for spooky season. The film is now available to stream on Peacock.

Last month, Peacock revealed the full lineup of movies and TV shows making their way to its streaming roster over the course of October. Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey was on that list, making its streaming debut on October 1st. Now, quite a few horror fans will finally get the chance to see what all the fuss is about.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is just one of the many films that hit Peacock's streaming lineup on October 1st.

