Monsters, Inc. Celebrates 20 Years With New Funko Pops

Believe it or not, Disney / Pixar’s Monsters, Inc. turns 20 in November. As they are wont to do with pop culture milestones – especially Disney related ones – Funko has a collection of Pop figures ready to go to celebrate. The new collection of Monsters, Inc. Funko Pops features Sulley with Lid, Mike with Mitts, Yeti with Snow Cones, Celia, and Boo with her hood up.

Pre-orders for all of these Pop figures are live here at Walmart (full set) and here at Entertainment Earth now. The Amazon exclusive Flocked Sulley with Lid is available to pre-order here. The Hot Topic exclusive Scened Yeti with Snow Cones will be available here at Hot Topic soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Note that the story of Monsters, Inc. has continued in the new Monsters at Work series, which debuted on Disney+ back in July. The first Funko Pops from the series debuted around the time of the launch, and we expect to see more in the future. If you’re unfamiliar with the new series, a description is available below. Same goes for the Sulley variant, which will be exclusive to the Funko Shop.

Set after the events of the 2001 film (not the 2013 sequel Monsters University), Monsters at Work follows an ambitious monster named Tylor Tuskman, who dreamed of becoming a Scarer only to find that scaring is out and laughter is in at the company that is now run by Sulley (John Goodman) and his best friend Mike Wazowski (Billy Crystal). With the help of his co-workers on the Facilities Team – Val Little, Cutter (Disney’s Puppy Dog Pal’s Alanna Ubach), and their friendly boss Fritz (Happy Days’ Henry Winkler) – Tylor will work on his comedy skills at the new Monsters, Inc.

Monsters at Work is streaming on Disney+ now. If you’re a fan of Monsters, Inc. you don’t want to miss it. We gave it a 4 out of 5 in our review calling it a “worthy successor” to the original film.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.