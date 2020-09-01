The Disneyland 65th Anniversary Funko Pop Collection is Live

Disneyland's grand opening took place on July 17th 1955. Unfortunately, 2020 didn't work out so well as far as 65th anniversary celebrations are concerned - but Disney and Funko do have something in store. They've just released a huge collection of anniversary Pop figures that celebrate the park, and it includes some fantastic Pop Towns and exclusives. What's more, the six Pop Train figures in the lineup can be connected to form a large display piece.

Without further ado, we're breaking down the collection below complete with links where they can be pre-ordered (beyond that, images are available in the gallery). Sell outs are going to happen fast, so jump on them while you can - especially when it comes to those Castle Pop Towns and the exclusives.

If your must-haves sell out, note that the general releases in this wave will likely arrive here at Hot Topic after 12pm EST (9pm PST) tonight, September 1st - 2nd. If all else fails, you can find them here on eBay.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.