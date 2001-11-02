Disney's Monsters at Work Gets Its First Funko Pops

Pixar's beloved 2001 animated film Monsters, Inc. is getting a sequel series called Monsters at Work that begins streaming on Disney+ today, July 7th. Naturally, Funko is ready to go with Pop figures for fans.

The common figures in the Monsters at Work Funko Pop lineup include Tylor Tuskmon (Superstore's Ben Feldman) and Val Little (The Office's Mindy Kaling). Pre-orders for both Pops are live here at Entertainment Earth now.

Set after the events of the 2001 film (not the 2013 sequel Monsters University), Monsters at Work follows an ambitious monster named Tylor Tuskman, who dreamed of becoming a Scarer only to find that scaring is out and laughter is in at the company that is now run by Sulley (John Goodman) and his best friend Mike Wazowski (Billy Crystal). With the help of his co-workers on the Facilities Team — Val Little, Cutter (Disney's Puppy Dog Pal's Alanna Ubach), and their friendly boss Fritz (Happy Days' Henry Winkler) — Tylor will work on his comedy skills at the new Monsters, Inc.

Monsters at Work is streaming on Disney+ now. If you're a fan of Monsters, Inc. you don't want to miss it. We gave it a 4 out of 5 in our review calling it a "worthy successor" to the original film. You can check out a trailer right here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.