Spider-Man 3 And Venom 2 Fans Worried After Sony Delays Morbius Until 2022

Sony Pictures has delayed Morbius' released date from late 2021 until 2022 - and now Marvel fans are panicking that Spider-Man 3 is about to be delayed, as well. Sony has been seeing a domino effect in release date delays, started by the decision to move James Bond film No Time To Die from spring to Morbius' October release date. Both No Time To Die and Morbius have completed production, and both were still delayed over a year from their respective original release dates; Spider-Man 3 is still filming, so at this point, a release delay is definitely a logical presumption.

Sony's Spider-Man movie universe isn't (yet) as convoluted as the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but there are still continuity concerns that may need to be considered, here. The Morbius trailer made it clear that the vampiric anti-hero's origin story will have some clear connections to the events of Marvel's Spider-Man movie series. The most obvious one is a scene where Jared Leto's Michael Morbius make contact with Michael Keaton's Adrian Toomes/Vulture, the villain of Spider-Man: Homecoming. That crossover led to a lot of fan speculation that Morbius would be yet another link in a chain of events leading to a live-action Sinister Six villain team-up event film.

The Sinister Six theory has only deepened with news that Spider-Man 3 is bringing together villains from all over the franchise's past; so it's conceivable that Spider-Man 3 indeed has to wait for Morbius to come out first.

Check out Marvel fans freaking out about Spider-Man 3's possible delay: