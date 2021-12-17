Spider-Man 3 And Venom 2 Fans Worried After Sony Delays Morbius Until 2022
Sony Pictures has delayed Morbius' released date from late 2021 until 2022 - and now Marvel fans are panicking that Spider-Man 3 is about to be delayed, as well. Sony has been seeing a domino effect in release date delays, started by the decision to move James Bond film No Time To Die from spring to Morbius' October release date. Both No Time To Die and Morbius have completed production, and both were still delayed over a year from their respective original release dates; Spider-Man 3 is still filming, so at this point, a release delay is definitely a logical presumption.
Sony's Spider-Man movie universe isn't (yet) as convoluted as the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but there are still continuity concerns that may need to be considered, here. The Morbius trailer made it clear that the vampiric anti-hero's origin story will have some clear connections to the events of Marvel's Spider-Man movie series. The most obvious one is a scene where Jared Leto's Michael Morbius make contact with Michael Keaton's Adrian Toomes/Vulture, the villain of Spider-Man: Homecoming. That crossover led to a lot of fan speculation that Morbius would be yet another link in a chain of events leading to a live-action Sinister Six villain team-up event film.
The Sinister Six theory has only deepened with news that Spider-Man 3 is bringing together villains from all over the franchise's past; so it's conceivable that Spider-Man 3 indeed has to wait for Morbius to come out first.
Check out Marvel fans freaking out about Spider-Man 3's possible delay:
I will FREAK OUT!!!
I swear if Morbius’s delay pushes Spider-Man 3 & Venom: Let There Be Carnage into 2022! pic.twitter.com/M2Rz1gx8VY— Josh ❤️ WandaVision #WandaVision #BlackLivesMatter (@supermangeek101) January 22, 2021
The anxiety level among Marvel fans is sky-high right now.
It's All Connected
#Morbius is delayed until January so does that mean #SpiderMan3 will be delayed as well? Because that's meant to come out in December. I thought Morbius would lead into Spider-Man 3. #Marvel— Adam Butt (@AdsButt123) January 22, 2021
As you can see, a lot of Marvel fans are betting the Morbius/Spider-Man 3 connection also affects the release dates.
What About Venom???
I swear to God if they delay venom 2 and Spider-Man 3 I will lose my cool! #Venom #SpiderMan #Morbius #BlackWidow #Hulk #Wanda #SpiderMan3 #MCU pic.twitter.com/QYqvyqarRq— scott vieira (@Directorscottv) January 22, 2021
Sony also has Venom: Let There Be Carnage set to release in 2021. Could the entire Spider-Man movie block get shifted back to next year???
Carnage Still Coming(?)
Venom Let There Be Carnage is probably going be taking Spider-Man 3 and Morbius place this year— Punk Maniac (@PunkManiac1) January 22, 2021
Sony had 3 Spider-Man movies ready to go in 2021 - the studio may be able to still pull off one of them.
Not Connected
MORBIUS apparently doesn't need to be seen before VENOM 2 or SPIDER-MAN 3 (or, probably, at all). https://t.co/HDNZMn0EMr— Bill Brasky (@BillBrasky2620) January 22, 2021
At this time, we can only go on what we officially know, which is that Morbius is getting moved to 2022. So far, that would indicate its story is truly standalone and doesn't affect Spider-Man 3 or Venom 2's release.
How Important Is This?
You sure about that?🥴🥴😂😂 We all know Spider-Man 3 is the only important Sony film. Morbius looks trash tbh. pic.twitter.com/xazy8FsaAy— mystery (@mrvldcmystery) January 22, 2021
A lot of fans think it's silly for Sony to treat Morbius with this much importance when Spider-Man 3 is the real crown jewel.
MCU Problems
This delay so hurts the most because now this most likely means that now that Morbius move to 2022 that both Spider-Man 3 which is a Christmas movie & Venom: Let There Be Carnage are both going to move into 2022! That’s gonna massively screw up The MCU’s plan! So much pain today! pic.twitter.com/GyLnzVKKkO— Josh ❤️ WandaVision #WandaVision #BlackLivesMatter (@supermangeek101) January 22, 2021
Spider-Man 3's delay could indeed bring a whole new set of problems for Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans will be up in arms of all that is caused because of Morbius.