More Avengers Bonus Scene News: Does Chris Evans’ Beard Cast Doubt On The Story?

At the end of an Avengers press panel, Robert Downey Jr. made an off-the-cuff remark about how they weren't done shooting the Avengers yet. He stunned attendees by revealing that they were shooting a bonus mystery scene that very night. In an interview with Access Hollywood, Robert Downey Jr. along with Mark Ruffalo continued to tease that a bonus scene was shot. Now, Access Hollywood has been putting the same question to the other members of the Avengers cast, and they aren't being quite as revealing as Downey Jr. and Ruffalo. When Chris Hemsworth and Chis Evans were asked about the bonus scene, they seemed to neither confirm or deny the scene. When pressed what a bonus scene would be about if it existed, Hemsworth and Evans joked about it being general clean-up of New York City with brooms and mops. One thing that might cast doubt on the possibility of a bonus scene is that Chris Evans is still sporting his beard from the world premiere. If Evans had been asked to shoot another scene as Captain America, then wouldn't he have had to shave off the beard for the scene? Of course, it's also possible that maybe not all the Avengers cast was involved in the bonus scene. When Access Hollywood asked Jeremy Renner and Scarlett Johansson about the bonus scene, it certainly sounded like that might be the case. When Renner asked Johannson if she was involved in the scene, Johannson said, "No, but I heard that a bonus scene was being shot apparently." Could the bonus mystery scene have only involved certain Avengers cast members like maybe just Downey Jr. and Ruffalo?