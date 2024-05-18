Superman Director James Gunn Celebrates Ma and Pa Kent's Anniversary

Happy Anniversary to one of DC's best set of parents! Ma and Pa Kent first appeared in Superman #1 on May 18, 1939. Today, an important figure in the world of Superman paid tribute to the couple: James Gunn. Gunn is currently in the midst of directing his highly-anticipated Superman movie, and he took a moment to honor Ma and Pa Kent on Threads.

"Happy Anniversary to my favorite Kansas farmers Ma & Pa Kent who will be played by Pruitt Taylor Vince (an actor I've wanted to work with since I saw him in James Mangold's Heavy in 1995) & the delightful Neva Howell," Gunn wrote. "Ma & Pa Kent 1st appeared in Superman #1 May 18, 1939. Clark's parents had a few names until they were formally named John and Mary Kent in SUPERMAN #53 in 1948, a retelling of Superman's origin story. Jonathan & Martha as their formal names were established in later issues."

Who's Playing Ma and Pa Kent in James Gunn's Superman?

Pruitt Taylor Vince has been cast as Jonathan Kent in James Gunn's Superman while Neva Howell will be playing Martha Kent. Vince is known for Stranger Things, Birdbox, and The Walking Dead while fans will recognize Howell from Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul and Logan Lucky.

In addition to Vince and Howell, Superman will star David Corenswet as Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt/Mr. Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason/Metamorpho, and Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher.

"It's not an origin story," Peter Safran previously explained to reporters when asked about the film. "It focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. Superman represents truth, justice, and the American way. He has kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old fashioned."

Gunn is lining up some familiar talent on the project, with cinematographer Henry Braham (The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3); production designer Beth Mickle (The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3); costume designer Judianna Makovsky (Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, Avengers: Endgame); and art director David Scott (Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Spider-Man: No Way Home). Casting is by Yellowstone and Oppenheimer's John Papsidera.

Gunn previously confirmed Superman would be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.