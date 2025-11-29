More Than 200 Free Movies Coming to Pluto TV in December 2025

As 2025 begins to wind down, Pluto TV is gearing up for quite a big month of free movies. The ad-supported streaming service has recently unveiled its newsletter for December, announcing the complete lineup of movies being added to the roster over the course of the month.

The December lineup is anchored by the launch of a 24/7 James Bond streaming channel, as the last couple of films in the franchise that weren’t already on Pluto TV are added to the roster. The service is also adding beloved film titles like Ocean’s Eleven, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, No Country for Old Men, and Django Unchained.

You can check out the full list of Pluto TV’s December additions below.

New Pluto TV December Movies (#-F)

54

A Belle for Christmas

A Christmas Blessing

A Christmas Carol (1984)

A Christmas Gift From Bob

A Christmas Wedding Tail

A Different Kind of Christmas

A Merry Friggin’ Christmas

A River Runs Through It

A Vigilante

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights

The Addams Family

Addams Family Values

The Bear Who Slept Through Christmas

Billy Madison

Black Hawk Down

Black Sheep

Blacklight

Body Cam

Body of Lies

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Brightburn

Brimstone

Burnt

C’mon C’mon

The Cable Guy

Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh

Chance of Snow

Christmas All Over Again

Christmas Carol Goes Wrong

Christmas Cupid

Christmas in Paradise (2022)

Christmas on the Farm (2021)

Christmas on Windmill Way

Christmas Princess

The Christmas Tale

Climax

Cold Mountain

Coopers Camera

Criminal (2016)

Cut Bank

Dangerous (2021)

Dark Places

Dear Santa

The Death of Dick Long

The Departed

Diary of a Mad Black Woman

Die in a Gunfight

Django Unchained

Dr. No

From Russia With Love

Goldfinger

Spectre

El Dorado

Emma

Enemy

Ernest Saves Christmas

Everybody Wants Some!!

Ex Machina

Flight Before Christmas

Footloose (1984)

Friday

Next Friday

Friday After Next

From Dusk Till Dawn

From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money

From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman’s Daughter

Fruits of the Heart

New Pluto TV December Movies (G-N)

Galaxy Quest

Gallipoli

Gattaca

Ghost

The Gift (2000)

The Good House

Good Will Hunting

Goosebumps (2015)

Green Room

The Grey

The Grifters

Guess Who’s Coming to Christmas

Hackers

Hang ’Em High

Hannibal

The Happy Elf

Hard Eight

The Haunting

Heist (2001)

High Noon

The Hole in the Ground

Home Again

Hoosiers

Horses of McBride

How the Gringo Stole Christmas

How to Be a Latin Lover

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Hudson Hawk

Hunters Prayer

I Feel Pretty

Igor

Instant Family

Interview With the Vampire

Invasion of the Body Snatchers

It’s Christmas, Carol!

Jingle All the Way

John Carpenter’s Escape From L.A.

Jumping the Broom

Kate & Leopold

King of Thieves

Labor Day

Laggies

Lamb

The Last Victim

The Last Witch Hunter

Leaving Las Vegas

The Legend of Bagger Vance

Legends of the Fall

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Letters at Christmas

Life After Beth

Lions for Lambs

Love at the Kettle / The Lovers

Low Tide

Madea’s Witness Protection

Matilda (1996)

Medusa Deluxe

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Men

Mimic

Mimic 2

Mimic 3: Sentinel

Miracle on 34th Street

The Monster

Moonlight

Mortdecai

My One Christmas Wish

Nick of Time

Night Falls on Manhattan

No Country for Old Men

Noah

Nobody’s Fool (1995)

Nothing Like the Holidays

New Pluto TV December Movies (O-Z)

O (Othello)

Oasis: Supersonic

Oceans 11

Oceans 12

Oceans 13

Once Upon a Christmas Wish

Overboard (1987)

Overboard (2018)

Paid in Full (2002) (Miramax)

The Phantom

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Poltergeist

Practical Magic

The Presidio

Primal (2019)

Primal Fear

The Prodigy (2019)

Project Almanac

The Prophecy

The Prophecy II

The Prophecy 3: The Ascent

The Prophecy: Forsaken

The Prophecy: Uprising

The Quick and the Dead (1995)

The Quiet American

Racing With the Moon

The Rage: Carrie 2

Relic

Rescue Dawn

Risky Business

Road House (1989)

Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Room (2015)

Santa Who?

Saving Private Ryan

School Ties

Season’s Greetings

Secrets of the Christmas Factory

See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989)

Sense and Sensibility

Seven

The Shawshank Redemption

The Silence of the Lambs

Silent Hill: Revelation

Silent House

Slice

The Social Network

Soul Food

The Souvenir

Spring Breakers

Stop-Loss

Student Bodies

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)

Ted

Ted 2

The Green Knight

This Christmas

Thomas Kinkade’s Christmas Cottage

Unhinged

The Uninvited

Urban Cowboy

War (2007)

The Wolf of Wall Street

The Yards

