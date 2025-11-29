More Than 200 Free Movies Coming to Pluto TV in December 2025

As 2025 begins to wind down, Pluto TV is gearing up for quite a big month of free movies. The ad-supported streaming service has recently unveiled its newsletter for December, announcing the complete lineup of movies being added to the roster over the course of the month.
The December lineup is anchored by the launch of a 24/7 James Bond streaming channel, as the last couple of films in the franchise that weren’t already on Pluto TV are added to the roster. The service is also adding beloved film titles like Ocean’s Eleven, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, No Country for Old Men, and Django Unchained.
You can check out the full list of Pluto TV’s December additions below.
New Pluto TV December Movies (#-F)
54
A Belle for Christmas
A Christmas Blessing
A Christmas Carol (1984)
A Christmas Gift From Bob
A Christmas Wedding Tail
A Different Kind of Christmas
A Merry Friggin’ Christmas
A River Runs Through It
A Vigilante
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights
The Addams Family
Addams Family Values
The Bear Who Slept Through Christmas
Billy Madison
Black Hawk Down
Black Sheep
Blacklight
Body Cam
Body of Lies
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
Bridget Jones’s Baby
Brightburn
Brimstone
Burnt
C’mon C’mon
The Cable Guy
Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh
Chance of Snow
Christmas All Over Again
Christmas Carol Goes Wrong
Christmas Cupid
Christmas in Paradise (2022)
Christmas on the Farm (2021)
Christmas on Windmill Way
Christmas Princess
The Christmas Tale
Climax
Cold Mountain
Coopers Camera
Criminal (2016)
Cut Bank
Dangerous (2021)
Dark Places
Dear Santa
The Death of Dick Long
The Departed
Diary of a Mad Black Woman
Die in a Gunfight
Django Unchained
Dr. No
From Russia With Love
Goldfinger
Spectre
El Dorado
Emma
Enemy
Ernest Saves Christmas
Everybody Wants Some!!
Ex Machina
Flight Before Christmas
Footloose (1984)
Friday
Next Friday
Friday After Next
From Dusk Till Dawn
From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money
From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman’s Daughter
Fruits of the Heart
New Pluto TV December Movies (G-N)
Galaxy Quest
Gallipoli
Gattaca
Ghost
The Gift (2000)
The Good House
Good Will Hunting
Goosebumps (2015)
Green Room
The Grey
The Grifters
Guess Who’s Coming to Christmas
Hackers
Hang ’Em High
Hannibal
The Happy Elf
Hard Eight
The Haunting
Heist (2001)
High Noon
The Hole in the Ground
Home Again
Hoosiers
Horses of McBride
How the Gringo Stole Christmas
How to Be a Latin Lover
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Hudson Hawk
Hunters Prayer
I Feel Pretty
Igor
Instant Family
Interview With the Vampire
Invasion of the Body Snatchers
It’s Christmas, Carol!
Jingle All the Way
John Carpenter’s Escape From L.A.
Jumping the Broom
Kate & Leopold
King of Thieves
Labor Day
Laggies
Lamb
The Last Victim
The Last Witch Hunter
Leaving Las Vegas
The Legend of Bagger Vance
Legends of the Fall
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Letters at Christmas
Life After Beth
Lions for Lambs
Love at the Kettle / The Lovers
Low Tide
Madea’s Witness Protection
Matilda (1996)
Medusa Deluxe
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
Men
Mimic
Mimic 2
Mimic 3: Sentinel
Miracle on 34th Street
The Monster
Moonlight
Mortdecai
My One Christmas Wish
Nick of Time
Night Falls on Manhattan
No Country for Old Men
Noah
Nobody’s Fool (1995)
Nothing Like the Holidays
New Pluto TV December Movies (O-Z)
O (Othello)
Oasis: Supersonic
Oceans 11
Oceans 12
Oceans 13
Once Upon a Christmas Wish
Overboard (1987)
Overboard (2018)
Paid in Full (2002) (Miramax)
The Phantom
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
Poltergeist
Practical Magic
The Presidio
Primal (2019)
Primal Fear
The Prodigy (2019)
Project Almanac
The Prophecy
The Prophecy II
The Prophecy 3: The Ascent
The Prophecy: Forsaken
The Prophecy: Uprising
The Quick and the Dead (1995)
The Quiet American
Racing With the Moon
The Rage: Carrie 2
Relic
Rescue Dawn
Risky Business
Road House (1989)
Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Room (2015)
Santa Who?
Saving Private Ryan
School Ties
Season’s Greetings
Secrets of the Christmas Factory
See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989)
Sense and Sensibility
Seven
The Shawshank Redemption
The Silence of the Lambs
Silent Hill: Revelation
Silent House
Slice
The Social Network
Soul Food
The Souvenir
Spring Breakers
Stop-Loss
Student Bodies
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)
Ted
Ted 2
The Green Knight
This Christmas
Thomas Kinkade’s Christmas Cottage
Unhinged
The Uninvited
Urban Cowboy
War (2007)
The Wolf of Wall Street
The Yards
What are you most excited to watch this December? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!