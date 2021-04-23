Mortal Kombat Star Lewis Tan Thanks Fans and Hypes IMAX Experience

✖

Lewis Tan wants you to go catch Mortal Kombat in IMAX when you feel comfortable. The star tweeted about the feel of the film on the largest screen possible. People flocked to see Mortal Kombat on HBO Max and the creative team hopes that some will want to catch it in a traditional theater experience as well Godzilla vs Kong did pretty well in theaters considering the circumstances and people will probably enjoy the action title in the same vein. Notably, this is one of the last few of these dual-release blockbusters that Warner Bros. has planned for this summer as they begin to transfer things back to theaters. However, it will be interesting to see if consumers decide to make the jump back to movie houses after a year of watching things from the comfort of their own homes. Check out what he had to say on Twitter down below.

Still in shock over all the streaming records we broke. MK fans are truly the best but if you haven’t seen it in @IMAX that is a different experience. Enjoy the film this weekend ! #MortalKombatMovie #MortalKombat @wbpictures pic.twitter.com/i20AD7LUXy — Lewis Tan (@TheLewisTan) April 30, 2021

The star also talked to Variety about his part in the mega-hit. Tan actually got sick from one of the fatalities. "They’re pretty gruesome. I walked on set one day and I didn’t know what was going on, and I accidentally walked into a post-fatality set and I felt pretty sick to my stomach,” Tan said. “[Laughs.] I was like, 'What the hell is this? What happened here?' It looked like somebody destroyed a buffet line, but there was no food."

He continued, "(Gore) was one thing for sure that the director was adamant on. He was like, 'This is going to be hard R. Try not to make it NC-17, but let’s take it all the way up until that point.' And that’s what we did. But I think he did it really tastefully. He didn’t just try to be super gory and crazy. I’m not into all that, but I think if you’re going to do 'Mortal Kombat' correctly, you’ve got to have it."

Would you go and see Mortal Kombat in IMAX? Let us know down in the comments!