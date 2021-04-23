Mortal Kombat Movie Releases the First 7 Minutes Online

✖

The upcoming Mortal Kombat reboot has officially released the first seven minutes from the opening of the movie. It's not quite as long and what was shown to the press previously, but does include some footage that has been released before of Scorpion fighting the Lin Kuei outside of his home. It should help hold folks over until the release in theaters and on HBO Max this Friday, April 23rd.

In the opening, which you can watch above, Hanzo Hasashi (Scorpion) is helping his family centuries in the past. And then the Lin Kuei and Sub-Zero show up. After the Lin Kuei cause havoc on Scorpion's home before being defeated, Sub-Zero and Scorpion fight. The newly released scene stops right as that fight is about to kick into serious gear.

The wait for Mortal Kombat is almost over – to #PrepareForMortalKombat, watch the first seven minutes of #MortalKombatMovie and tag your movie krew. Experience Mortal Kombat in theaters and streaming on HBO Max* this Friday. pic.twitter.com/N9zTw0t1tc — Mortal Kombat Movie (@MKMovie) April 20, 2021

Here is the official synopsis for the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie, in case you missed it:

"MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage—or why Outworld’s Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family’s safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana—the immense power from within his soul—in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all?"

The Mortal Kombat reboot film is now scheduled to release on April 23rd on both HBO Max and in theaters. The cast includes Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, Josh Lawson as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Sisi Stringer as Mileena, and Lewis Tan as new character Cole Young. It wrapped filming in late 2019. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the film right here.

