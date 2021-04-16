Mortal Kombat's Lewis Tan Praises the Film's Cast

✖

Mortal Kombat fans will have to wait a bit longer to find out whether or not the live-action reboot can live-up to expectations, but it seems that lead actor Lewis Tan is very proud of the finished product. In a Tweet, the Cole Young actor discussed the diversity of the film's cast, and some of the struggles they had to endure throughout its development. Tan cites the various injuries endured by cast members, the global pandemic, and all of the other issues that were faced. With the film's first trailer set to debut February 18th, it seems that there's a lot of optimism surrounding the project!

"I'm so f-ckin proud of this incredibly talented and diverse cast and crew, what a powerful statement we are making as POC (male and female) playing heros [sic], as real martial artists taking back the genre and as artists who refused to quit or give up," said Tan. "Like all of the greatest moments, this took extremely hard work and every bit of it was earned. Through injuries, sleepless nights, adventures across the outback, a global pandemic and the pressure of the MK universe on our shoulders. We did it... for legacy. We are all champions no matter what. #Round1 #Fight"

Over the last 24 hours, Warner Bros. Pictures has released posters featuring the entirety of the film's cast of Kombatants. Reception to the designs has been quite positive, with many fans particularly happy with the look for Sub-Zero. That certainly bodes well, but Tan and the rest of the cast will have their work cut out for them delivering a movie that lives up to the legacy of the video game franchise!

Tan's Cole Young is an original character debuting in the reboot. There are rumors that the character will have a link to an existing Mortal Kombat fighter, but fans will likely have to wait a few more weeks to find out whether or not that truly is the case.

The Mortal Kombat film reboot is set to release on April 16th. Readers can find out more by checking out the rest of ComicBook.com's coverage of the Mortal Kombat reboot right here.

