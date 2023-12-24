These Are the Most Popular Streaming Christmas Movies

Christmas is here, and you know that means streaming services are working overtime. As families across the world come together for the holidays, many of them will turn to streaming for something to watch. Now, some new data is in from the likes of Nielsen and Netflix about the season's most-streamed titles, and we're here to break down the info.

After all, Christmas Eve is well underway, so you may be in need of a holiday movie to binge. According to a data sample by Nielsen from November, there are a lot of Christmas movies being queued these days. The data puts Adam Sandler's Leo in first place thanks to its family friendly story, but when it comes to Christmas, Elf is at the top of the list.

According to Nielsen's data, Elf is the most-streamed movie these days, and it is followed by Home Alone. The Grinch also topped the list, but we're not talking about the Jim Carrey version; The 2018 animated take on The Grinch is what's doing well with fans. This holiday list also notes two other films" Christmas Vacation and Best Christmas Ever. So if you need some inspiration this weekend, these holiday movies will get you into the spirit!

Now when it comes to Netflix, the streaming service has its own realtime data that fans can analyze. Right now, the streaming service has two Christmas films in its Top 10 list that you may want to scope out. The first is Family Switch starring Jennifer Garner, and the second is a romantic comedy titled Holiday in the Vineyards.

If a movie isn't keeping your attention, there are some TV shows thriving this time of year. According to Nielsen, one Christmas-centric TV series is being watched by audiences all over the United States. Disney's The Santa Clauses is making waves with families, so if you have not checked out the series, it may be worth a watch!

What do you think about this Christmas data...? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!