Ryan Gosling Shares Music Video for Christmas Version of "I'm Just Ken"

The holiday season is here, and no one is more ready for it than Ken. Thanks to Barbie, the hit film has given Ken new life, and much of his personality comes thanks to Ryan Gosling. The Canadian actor commanded headlines in 2023 thanks to his enthusiastic role in Barbie. His dedication even birthed the hit single "I'm Just Ken", and now Gosling is celebrating Christmas by releasing a holiday version of the catchy song.

As you can see below, Gosling takes over his new music video with a dark, sleek suit in tow. His performance of "I'm Just Ken" is incredibly intimate as musicians can be seen flanking the actor. From top to bottom, the production of this holiday tribute is incredible, and it has gone live just in time for fans to sing along this Christmas.

"Merry Kristmas, #Barbie" – blessing you with the holiday version of "I'm Just Ken" pic.twitter.com/2aIjNNI2OC — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 24, 2023

Now if you are not familiar with Gosling's Barbie single, well – you are one of the few. "I'm Just Ken" has become incredibly popular following its theatrical debut. With over 70 million streams on Spotify, Gosling's track has even earned a 66th Annual Grammy Awards nomination for Best Song Written for Visual Media. So as you can see, "I'm Just Ken" is doing rather well for itself.

The song's success is just as impressive as Barbie's own rise. The long-awaited movie began churning behind the scenes in 2009, but a number of studio swaps and story changes kept Barbie in one place. It wasn't until director Greta Gerwig took control of Barbie that the Mattel-inspired projects got off the ground. With actress Margot Robbie leading the project, Barbie premiered in July 2023 to rave reviews. The movie has earned more than $1.4 billion USD globally which makes it the highest-grossing film of 2023. It is impossible to overstate the success of Barbie, so it fits that "I'm Just Ken" is a major hit.

Now, Gosling has given Barbie fans a holiday gift, and "I'm Just Ken" is thriving in its wake. The remix proves there is a Ken for every season. And honestly, we're going to need a Barbie sequel to explore that truth ASAP.

