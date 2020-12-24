Movie Fans Are Relating to Home Alone Extra Hard This Christmas

Happy Holidays, film buffs! Today is Christmas Eve and many folks are hunkering down at home, avoiding the pandemic, which means more people than ever are spending the holiday enjoying the abundance of classic Christmas films. Iron Man 3 was trending on Twitter earlier today as fans celebrated (and debated) the MCU's best (and only) holiday film. Another fan-favorite flick to be a heavy topic on the social media site today is Home Alone. Not only does this holiday season mark 30 years since the movie hit theatres, but fans are finding it to be extra relatable this year since so many of us are also "home alone" for the holidays.

Twitter is spending this Christmas Eve doing everything from praising the film's best moments and celebrating its iconic history to boosting the equally-great sequel and cracking jokes. You can read some of the best Home Alone tweets and tributes to Macaulay Culkin below...