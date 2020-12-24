Movie Fans Are Relating to Home Alone Extra Hard This Christmas
Happy Holidays, film buffs! Today is Christmas Eve and many folks are hunkering down at home, avoiding the pandemic, which means more people than ever are spending the holiday enjoying the abundance of classic Christmas films. Iron Man 3 was trending on Twitter earlier today as fans celebrated (and debated) the MCU's best (and only) holiday film. Another fan-favorite flick to be a heavy topic on the social media site today is Home Alone. Not only does this holiday season mark 30 years since the movie hit theatres, but fans are finding it to be extra relatable this year since so many of us are also "home alone" for the holidays.
Twitter is spending this Christmas Eve doing everything from praising the film's best moments and celebrating its iconic history to boosting the equally-great sequel and cracking jokes. You can read some of the best Home Alone tweets and tributes to Macaulay Culkin below...
History
prevnext
Dec 24th - Kevin McCallister defended his house from The Wet Bandits #HomeAlone pic.twitter.com/l1pjTaXpau— Dates in Movies (@DatesInMovies) December 24, 2020
Too Real
prevnext
Everyone trying to create an atmosphere tomorrow.. #homealone #lockdown #tier4 #london #christmas pic.twitter.com/62yZDgC7tH— James Reading (@JReadingAloud87) December 24, 2020
Fun Facts
prevnext
Kevin screaming with his hands on his face was improvised by Macaulay Culkin. He had forgotten to pull his hands away as he screamed. This became the most iconic shot of the movie and poster for the film.
Where does #HomeAlone (1990) rank in your #Christmas watch list? 🎄 pic.twitter.com/U7GNLbpzwQ— Screenplayed (@Screenplayed) December 24, 2020
Fan Art
prevnext
Quick lunch colors. Happy holidays, everyone!😱— seangallowayart (@seangallowayart) December 24, 2020
•
•
•#seangallowayart #sketch #fanart #homealone #buzz #christmas #christmasmovies #90smovies #oldschool #holidaymovies #kevinmccallister #tbt #throwbackthursday #throwback pic.twitter.com/ienEU6dfx0
Painful Year
prevnext
Well said 😭😂👌🏽 #HomeAlone pic.twitter.com/SsvoY1D35a— Nishi ❄️ (@_nifdo_) December 24, 2020
Catherine O'Hara Rights
prevnext
Watching Home Alone. Or - as I now like to think of it - the Moira Rose origin story. pic.twitter.com/HfV58xMCqg— Lauren Laverne (@laurenlaverne) December 24, 2020
Whoa
prevnext
Die Hard and Home Alone are the same movie. pic.twitter.com/QOkuT8OpD2— Adam Liaw (@adamliaw) December 24, 2020
You Love to See It
prevnext
changmin is spending christmas watching "Home Alone" with gana !! 🥺♥️ pic.twitter.com/bYFAoi6147— ✰ (@K1MSUNWOO) December 24, 2020
Do You Agree?
prevnext
Home Alone 2 > Home Alone— some dude (@somedude_111) December 24, 2020
Facts
prev
If Kevin can handle being home alone for the holidays, so can we! #HomeAlone2020 pic.twitter.com/xKTa7YjZkl— Twyla (@TwylaDawn) December 24, 2020