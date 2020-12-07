Home Alone 30th Anniversary Gingerbread House Revealed by Disney

✖

The holiday season is officially upon us, and pop culture fans are finding an ever-growing number of ways to spread holiday cheer. For a slew of people, that probably means revisiting your favorite holiday movies, including the 1990 classic Home Alone. In celebration of the film's 30th anniversary, Disney is celebrated in a pretty epic way -- by commissioning a recreation of the film's house out of gingerbread. The model, which you can check out below, is created by food artist Michelle Wibowo. The miniature measures four feet wide and just under six feet long, and features a wide array of Easter eggs to events from the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Sugar Art (@michellesugarart)

“Home Alone is such a classic Christmas movie, it makes me feel very festive!" Wibowo says in the clip, detailing how she spent nearly 300 hours building the model out of gingerbread and icing.

This gingerbread recreation of the Home Alone house - as well as the film's 30th anniversary - comes at an interesting time for the franchise. A reboot of the film was commissioned for the Disney+ streaming service, with a new twist on the madcap story. The Home Alone reboot will be directed by Dan Mazer, with a script from Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell. The film will star Archie Yates (Jojo Rabbit), Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2), Ellie Kemper (The Office), Ally Maki (Toy Story 4), Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live), Chris Parnell (Saturday Night Live), Aisling Bea (Living with Yourself), Pete Holmes (Crashing), and Timothy Simons (Veep).

"No, nobody got in touch with me about it, and it's a waste of time as far as I'm concerned," Chris Columbus, who directed the original Home Alone, explained in a recent interview. "What's the point? I'm a firm believer that you don't remake films that have had the longevity of Home Alone. You're not going to create lightning in a bottle again. It's just not going to happen. So why do it? It's like doing a paint-by-numbers version of a Disney animated film — a live-action version of that. What's the point? It's been done. Do your own thing. Even if you fail miserably, at least you have come up with something original."

Home Alone is now available to stream on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.