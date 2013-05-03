Iron Man 3 Trends As Marvel Fans Celebrate Christmas Eve
"Like Christmas but with more... me," Tony Stark once said, before he knew that Iron Man 3 would officially make him a Christmas movie star. The argument has grown tiresome, as some movie buffs swear Iron Man 3 is not a Christmas movie as the Christmas holiday does not play an integral part of Tony Stark's story in his first post-Avengers adventure. Still, the movie takes place around the holiday and culminates with Tony destroying all of his suits as a Christmas present to Pepper Potts, not to mention the gigantic stuffed bear he got for her before his Malibu mansion was destroyed.
Regardless of the debate, Iron Man 3 is enough of a Christmas movie for the movie to have started trending on Twitter on Christmas Eve. That might just settle it for all the Iron Man 3 Christmas movie antis of the world. In our post-Tony Stark world as the character has now perished making the sacrifice play in Avengers: Endgame, his Christmas movie legacy is thoroughly celebrated in thousands of tweets. He did literally say, "Screw it, it's Christmas," at the end of the movie but... you know... everyone has an opinion!
We've rounded up some of the tweets from "Iron Man 3" trending on Twitter on Christmas Eve and you can find them below.
Time to Praise
it's christmas time to praise iron man 3 pic.twitter.com/U68x55Q6we— tas loves sambucky (@rogersromanova) December 24, 2020
Merry Christmas, Buddy
merry christmas everyone and to tony’s jarvis stocking 💗 hope everyone has a nice holiday season and watch iron man 3 the Only christmas movie ever! pic.twitter.com/RUHFW7w3D0— tony stan (derogatory) (@starkrescue) December 24, 2020
It's Settled
annual reminder that iron man 3 is the best christmas movie pic.twitter.com/by0a9dinK3— zach (@civiIswar) December 24, 2020
Die Hard On This Hill
Is Iron Man 3 the new generations “it’s technically a Christmas movie cause it takes place during Christmas and has Christmas themes and music throughout”
Cause if so, I’m actually here for it.
Iron Man 3 is great. pic.twitter.com/vQNs1rFfiD— Mark Medina (@Mark_Medina) December 24, 2020
Top Tier
Iron Man 3 is underrated and is a top tier christmas movie. pic.twitter.com/OWm864dEvZ— John 🎬 (@johneberlejr) December 24, 2020
Make It Festive
Damn right Iron Man 3 is a Christmas film. pic.twitter.com/R6ArmdZYMl— S (@vacantless) December 24, 2020
Are We Surprised?
EVERYONE STAY CALM!!! IRON MAN 3 IS TRENDING pic.twitter.com/Ja2Snx2FrF— Lunwi (@Lunwi88) December 24, 2020
Once And For All
Iron Man 3 is a Christmas movie https://t.co/oiffrDovVq— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) December 24, 2020
