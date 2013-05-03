Iron Man 3 Trends As Marvel Fans Celebrate Christmas Eve

"Like Christmas but with more... me," Tony Stark once said, before he knew that Iron Man 3 would officially make him a Christmas movie star. The argument has grown tiresome, as some movie buffs swear Iron Man 3 is not a Christmas movie as the Christmas holiday does not play an integral part of Tony Stark's story in his first post-Avengers adventure. Still, the movie takes place around the holiday and culminates with Tony destroying all of his suits as a Christmas present to Pepper Potts, not to mention the gigantic stuffed bear he got for her before his Malibu mansion was destroyed.

Regardless of the debate, Iron Man 3 is enough of a Christmas movie for the movie to have started trending on Twitter on Christmas Eve. That might just settle it for all the Iron Man 3 Christmas movie antis of the world. In our post-Tony Stark world as the character has now perished making the sacrifice play in Avengers: Endgame, his Christmas movie legacy is thoroughly celebrated in thousands of tweets. He did literally say, "Screw it, it's Christmas," at the end of the movie but... you know... everyone has an opinion!

We've rounded up some of the tweets from "Iron Man 3" trending on Twitter on Christmas Eve and you can find them below.