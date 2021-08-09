Movie Theater Owners Won’t Oppose Vaccine Requirement

As cases of the highly contagious delta variant rise across the country, various local governments are starting to require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 for those participating in indoor activities. Earlier this month, New York City mayor Bill de Blasio announced such a requirement, mandating vaccines for all indoor activities beginning in September — including movie theaters. Los Angeles is considering a similar mandate and theater owners haven’t opposed them. According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, the National Association of Theatre Owners isn’t taking a position for or against the mandates as many theatre owners see them as a way to keep cinemas open as the pandemic continues.

“In order for the exhibition industry to fully recover, we need more people to be vaccinated,” National Association of Theatre Owners president John Fithian said. “It’s pure science. The rates of shots had went quite well for a while in the U.S. and then they dropped off. We need them to keep going.”

He continued, “Don’t get me wrong. There are going to be some lost ticket sales in the short term. Working through how we implement it and how we deal with the economics are challenges, but we’re not going to oppose it, because people need to get vaccinated.”

Per the report, moviegoing comfort levels have dropped drastically in recent weeks corresponding to the rise of delta variant cases of COVID-19 and that shift has had a major impact at the box office. And it isn’t just theater owners who see vaccine mandates as a positive when it comes to going to the movies. The report notes that several Hollywood studio executives think proof of vaccination is a positive thing, with one quoted as saying “I personally would feel better about going to the movies myself.”

In addition to cities like New York and Los Angeles implementing vaccine mandates or considering their implementation, many major employers have also implemented vaccine mandates. Netflix recently expanded their mandate for all employees and visitors, as did The Walt Disney Company.

“At The Walt Disney Company, the safety and well-being of our employees during the pandemic has been and continues to be a top priority,” Disney wrote in a statement announcing the change. “Toward that end, and based on the latest recommendations of scientists, health officials, and our own medical professionals that the COVID-19 vaccine provides the best protection against severe infection, we are requiring that all salaried and non-union hourly employees in the U.S. working at any of our sites be fully vaccinated.”

“Employees who aren’t already vaccinated and are working on-site will have 60 days from today to complete their protocols and any employees still working from home will need to provide verification of vaccination prior to their return, with certain limited exceptions,” it continues. “We have also begun conversations around this topic with the unions representing our employees under collective bargaining agreements. In addition, all new hires will be required to be fully vaccinated before beginning employment. Vaccines are the best tool we all have to help control this global pandemic and protect our employees.”

Photo: E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune