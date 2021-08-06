Amazon Studios Considering Vaccine Mandate for US Based Series

✖

With the highly contagious delta variant quickly spreading across the globe, many Hollywood studios have changed their vaccination requirements in an attempt to keep productions running smoothly without any COVID-related shutdowns. The latest studio to mull over such a situation is Amazon Studios, where executives are currently discussing whether actors and crew members will be required to be fully vaccinated prior to working on a show or film for the streamer.

The latest report comes from Deadline, which is sure to point out it's not a rule set in stone just quite yet, and studio executives are currently in discussions with those behind any upcoming productions. If the mandate should go into effect, the report says, it would only apply to those films and television shows that have yet to start filming. Those already in production would not be subject to mandatory vaccinations.

Earlier this week, Netflix implemented a similar procedure. In addition to those working on productions for the streamers, all office personnel and employees across the company will also be subject to mandatory vaccinations. Visitors will also be required to provide proof of vaccination prior tov isitng Netflix offices.

The Walt Disney Company has also issued a mandate, requiring all salaried and non-union hourly employees within the United States to receive a vaccination.

“At The Walt Disney Company, the safety and well-being of our employees during the pandemic has been and continues to be a top priority,” Disney wrote in a statement announcing the change. “Toward that end, and based on the latest recommendations of scientists, health officials, and our own medical professionals that the COVID-19 vaccine provides the best protection against severe infection, we are requiring that all salaried and non-union hourly employees in the U.S. working at any of our sites be fully vaccinated.”

“Employees who aren’t already vaccinated and are working on-site will have 60 days from today to complete their protocols and any employees still working from home will need to provide verification of vaccination prior to their return, with certain limited exceptions,” it continues. “We have also begun conversations around this topic with the unions representing our employees under collective bargaining agreements. In addition, all new hires will be required to be fully vaccinated before beginning employment. Vaccines are the best tool we all have to help control this global pandemic and protect our employees.”

Cover photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images