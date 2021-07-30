Walt Disney Company Requires All Employees To Get Vaccinated

✖

The Walt Disney Company is requiring that all its employees are vaccinated. The news comes after numerous institutions around the United States have begun requiring the measures as the Delta Variant of the coronavirus spreads across the country. Earlier this week saw Disney announce that visitors to their Walt Disney World and Disneyland theme parks would need to begin mask-wearing indoors again, even if vaccinated. Netflix recently announced that all cast, crew, and professionals working there would have to be vaccinated as well. Disney believes that this move is in the best interests of their employees, visitors, and partners overall. Check out what they had to say in a public statement issued to Variety.

“At The Walt Disney Company, the safety and well-being of our employees during the pandemic has been and continues to be a top priority,” they wrote. “Toward that end, and based on the latest recommendations of scientists, health officials and our own medical professionals that the COVID-19 vaccine provides the best protection against severe infection, we are requiring that all salaried and non-union hourly employees in the U.S. working at any of our sites be fully vaccinated.”

“Employees who aren’t already vaccinated and are working on-site will have 60 days from today to complete their protocols and any employees still working from home will need to provide verification of vaccination prior to their return, with certain limited exceptions,” it continues. “We have also begun conversations around this topic with the unions representing our employees under collective bargaining agreements. In addition, all new hires will be required to be fully vaccinated before beginning employment. Vaccines are the best tool we all have to help control this global pandemic and protect our employees.”

Disney also dropped their new masking guidelines for the parks, which are here to read as well. “We are adapting our health and safety guidelines based on guidance from health and government officials, and will require Cast Members and Guests ages 2 and up, to wear face coverings in all indoor locations at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort beginning Friday, July 30, regardless of vaccination status. At Walt Disney World Resort, this includes upon entering and throughout all attractions and in enclosed transportation vehicles, including shuttles, buses, monorails and at Disney Skyliner,” they said on their site.

