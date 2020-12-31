✖

Studio Executives think movie theaters will have to reexamine everything in 2021. Variety sat down with a number of decision-makers in the film industry and most of them agreed that there would have to be major changes coming out of 2020. The coronavirus pandemic has already fundamentally changed how the entire theater supply chain functions. Multiple chains and locations attempted a reopening earlier this year and the efforts fell flat. So, whatever happens in 2021, the owners of various theaters in America will have to be absolutely sure they can avoid another shutdown. All of that is said before even acknowledging how releases like Trolls World Tour and Wonder Woman 1984 making their way to streaming and Video On Demand before they had the chance to hit theaters in the U.S. So, things are going to be different, whether the operators like that fact or not in the coming years.

“I live in fear of exhibition chomping at the bit to get back to the status quo,” Chris Aronson, Paramount’s president of domestic distribution told the publication. “I do believe people will want to get out of their homes and resume a normal lifestyle, but it’s very shortsighted to think that’s all that needs to be done. Theater owners need to look at every facet of their business, like we’re looking at every facet of ours.”

The magazine also spoke to Ted Rogers, the film programmer at Ragtag Cinema. The non-profit independent movie theater is based in Columbia, Missouri. For his part, Rogers absolutely agrees with Aronson’s point about adapting. Just because multiple large scale releases are on the horizon, that doesn’t mean success will magically follow. Customers are going to have to be enticed to reenter their doors. And that may start with unconventional viewing choices. Driving that connection between communities is going to be key going forward.

“I think it’s about leaning on what arthouses have been doing this whole time: speaking directly to the audience, not programming to the lowest common denominator,” Rogers says. “That’s what’s going to wow audiences. Not just being a work-a-day exhibitor, but creating a community space.”

What changes do you think are coming for the movie industry? Let us know down in the comments!