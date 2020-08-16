Floating Drive-In Movie Theaters For Boats Coming to Major US Cities

✖

Some floating drive-in movie theaters for boats are coming to major U.S. cities soon. The push for drive-ins has been strong during the entire pandemic. So, people have had to be creative in organizing large gatherings. Paris opted to host some drive-ins with boats in the city, and now the United States will have the same chance. The Hidden App is bringing Floating Boat Cinema to locations like Cincinnati, Columbus, Philadelphia, Cleveland, and Austin. The features will play on a projection screen while people can watch from the boats or even the shore if they can get close enough. The concept picked up steam on social media after mockups of the Paris plan made the rounds. 12-24 miniature boats, which hold 8 people each, will allow people to experience their favorite films and try to maintain social distancing.

On Facebook, Hidden San Francisco wrote, “A cinema experience unlike any other! Enjoy your favourite movies on the big screen (while social distancing) with Floating Boat Cinema. Available for ONE WEEK ONLY, be the first to hear about ticket sales”

A cinema experience unlike any other! Enjoy your favourite movies on the big screen (while social distancing) with... Posted by Hidden San Francisco on Saturday, August 8, 2020

The company talked about their efforts to bring the boat drive-ins to a bunch of cities on the event page of their site:

“Floating Cinema is back, but this time with a twist! This unique cinema is coming to San Francisco on 2nd September for one week only!”

“The cinema will be made up of 12 to 24 mini boats, holding up to 8 people per boat. Tickets will require you to purchase the whole boat to ensure that groups will be seated with friends and family only, and to allow for social distancing on and between boats!”

“Movies are set to be a mix of golden oldies and new releases but will be announced when tickets go on sale! There will be free popcorn for everyone attending, and other movie snacks and drinks will be available to purchase before you set sail.”

