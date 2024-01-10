Mickey 17, From Parasite Director Bong Joon-Ho, Gets Delayed Release Date

One of this year's most highly-anticipated films has now been delayed. On Tuesday, it was confirmed that Mickey 17, the new film from Academy Award-winning Parasite and Snowpiercer director Bong Joon-Ho, has been delayed indefinitely by Warner Bros..

Mickey 17 was originally scheduled to make its debut in just a matter of months, with a March 29th release date, but has not yet released a teaser or trailer. This, as well as the proximity to other Warner Bros. releases Dune: Part Two and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, had led some to speculate that a delay could be on the way. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has now taken Mickey 17's previous March 29th release date.

What Is Mickey 17 About?

Mickey 17 is based on the novel Mickey7 by Edward Ashton, which was released by St. Martin earlier this year. In it, Mickey7 is an Expendable: a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize the ice world Niflheim. Whenever there's a mission that's too dangerous-even suicidal-the crew turns to Mickey. After one iteration dies, a new body is regenerated with most of his memories intact. After six deaths, Mickey7 understands the terms of his deal... and why it was the only colonial position unfilled when he took it.

"Director Bong does his own thing, and he's writing the script," Ashton explained in an interview with Space.com. "He asked for my input on a few things early on. Like some details I had not considered when I was writing the book, such as, How do Creepers reproduce? That was a great question, and we talked it through. A lot of people have asked if I'm nervous since he has a reputation for diverting from the source material. My answer was absolutely not. That man is a genius. I've seen all of his films, and he's never made a bad one. I don't think he's going to start with Mickey 7. He'll do a fantastic job."

Who Stars in Mickey 17?

Mickey 17 stars Robert Pattinson (The Batman), with an ensemble cast that also includes Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead), Naomi Ackie (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), Toni Collette (Knives Out), and Mark Ruffalo (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law).

"I'm terrified to speak on it," Ackie explained in a recent interview with Total Film. "The cast on it are incredible, director Bong is one of the most genius and kind men I've ever had the privilege to work with. The story is heartwarming and wild and funny. We had a lot of fun, there was a lot of laughter on that set. I think what I really loved about the making of that film was how intricate it was, how detailed it was. The story is amazing, but how he chooses to tell it is very decisive, he's a very decisive director. He knows what he wants, and he's specific in a really freeing way. Man, I love that guy so much. Getting to see how he directs and how he puts his films together is like the most unique way I've ever seen. It's incredible, I geeked out hard from the technical actor perspective, it was just like a totally different shift on how I've ever performed."

What do you think of Mickey 17 being delayed indefinitely? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

As mentioned above, Mickey 17 will be released exclusively in theaters at a later date.