Hellboy, Lethal Weapon & More Set to Leave Max

August is set to arrive in just over a week, and the new month will see some big changes for Warner Bros. Discovery's streaming service, Max. The service will be adding a whole horde of new titles at the start of the month, including Avatar and A Nightmare on Elm Street. Unfortunately, the arrival of a new month also means even more titles are going to be leaving Max's streaming lineup. There are some major movies and shows making their way off of the service in the coming weeks.

There isn't much leaving at the start of August, though the Detroit Lions season of HBO's Hard Knocks will be exiting on August 5th, making way for the upcoming installment that follows the New York Jets. When you get to the end of the month, however, there's quite a bit on its way out.

Over the Garden Wall, the beloved Cartoon Network miniseries, will be leaving Max on August 31st. It will be joined by a ton of popular movies, including Hellboy, Lethal Weapon, Deep Blue Sea, Airplane!, and Rush Hour. The popular Adult Swim series Squidbillies is also set to exit.

Everything Leaving Max in August

August 5

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions

August 12

A Very Venture Christmas

From the Ladle to the Grave: The Shallow Gravy Story

August 13

Thank You, Mr. President: Helen Thomas at the White House

August 28

Tokyo Revengers (Dubbed & Subtitled)

August 31

20 Feet From Stardom

3:10 to Yuma

93Queen

A Vigilante

Acts of Vengeance

Airplane II: The Sequel

Airplane!

Anger Management

Basic

Best of Enemies

Big Daddy

Blue Bayou

Brokedown Palace

Bullitt

Cobra

Deep Blue Sea

Demolition Man

Dolores Claiborne

Dragonball Evolution

Dunkirk

Eagle Eye

Enter the Dragon

Finding Forrester

Ghosts of Mississippi

Godzilla

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Going in Style

Goodbye, Mr. Chips

Heist

Hellboy

Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline

Hellraiser V: Inferno

Hellraiser VII: Deader

Hellraiser: Hellseeker

Hellraiser: Hellworld

Hot Tub Time Machine

House at the End of the Street

Hunter Killer

I Am Love

I Love You, Beth Cooper

Iris

Jackson

Jersey Boys

Johnson Family Vacation

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Just Cause

King Kong

Lemon

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Letters to Juliet

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome

Make Your Move

Miss March

Miss Sloane

Mona Lisa Smile

My Bloody Valentine

My Bodyguard

My Week with Marilyn

Netizens

Never Grow Old

Norma Rae

Outrage

Over the Garden Wall

Paparazzi

Ready Player One

Results

Robin Hood

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

RocknRolla

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

School Life

Sinister

Sleepers

Slums of Beverly Hills

Squidbillies

Tangerine

Taxi

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Tequila Sunrise

Thanks for Sharing

The Accused

The Animatrix

The Big Hit

The Card Counter

The Cold Light of Day

The Crazies

The Pick-Up Artist

The Ring Two

The Sentinel

The War of the Roses

TMNT

Vampire in Brooklyn

What a Girl Wants

What Lies Beneath

Whip It

White God

Whitey: United States of America v. James J. Bulger

Wild

Wild Hogs

Woman Walks Ahead

Yogi Bear

Are you disappointed to see these titles leaving Max next month? Let us know in the comments!