Hellboy, Lethal Weapon & More Set to Leave Max

Over the Garden Wall, Deep Blue Sea, and Demolition Man are also among the titles exiting Max in August.

By Charlie Ridgely

August is set to arrive in just over a week, and the new month will see some big changes for Warner Bros. Discovery's streaming service, Max. The service will be adding a whole horde of new titles at the start of the month, including Avatar and A Nightmare on Elm Street. Unfortunately, the arrival of a new month also means even more titles are going to be leaving Max's streaming lineup. There are some major movies and shows making their way off of the service in the coming weeks.

There isn't much leaving at the start of August, though the Detroit Lions season of HBO's Hard Knocks will be exiting on August 5th, making way for the upcoming installment that follows the New York Jets. When you get to the end of the month, however, there's quite a bit on its way out.

Over the Garden Wall, the beloved Cartoon Network miniseries, will be leaving Max on August 31st. It will be joined by a ton of popular movies, including Hellboy, Lethal Weapon, Deep Blue Sea, Airplane!, and Rush Hour. The popular Adult Swim series Squidbillies is also set to exit.

Everything Leaving Max in August

August 5
Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions
August 12
A Very Venture Christmas
From the Ladle to the Grave: The Shallow Gravy Story
August 13
Thank You, Mr. President: Helen Thomas at the White House
August 28
Tokyo Revengers (Dubbed & Subtitled)
August 31
20 Feet From Stardom
3:10 to Yuma
93Queen
A Vigilante
Acts of Vengeance
Airplane II: The Sequel
Airplane!
Anger Management
Basic
Best of Enemies
Big Daddy 
Blue Bayou
Brokedown Palace 
Bullitt 
Cobra 
Deep Blue Sea
Demolition Man 
Dolores Claiborne 
Dragonball Evolution
Dunkirk
Eagle Eye 
Enter the Dragon
Finding Forrester
Ghosts of Mississippi
Godzilla
Godzilla: King of the Monsters 
Going in Style 
Goodbye, Mr. Chips
Heist
Hellboy 
Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth 
Hellraiser IV: Bloodline 
Hellraiser V: Inferno 
Hellraiser VII: Deader 
Hellraiser: Hellseeker
Hellraiser: Hellworld
Hot Tub Time Machine 
House at the End of the Street 
Hunter Killer 
I Am Love 
I Love You, Beth Cooper
Iris 
Jackson
Jersey Boys
Johnson Family Vacation
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island
Journey to the Center of the Earth
Just Cause
King Kong
Lemon
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2 
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4 
Letters to Juliet
Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome
Make Your Move
Miss March
Miss Sloane 
Mona Lisa Smile 
My Bloody Valentine
My Bodyguard
My Week with Marilyn 
Netizens
Never Grow Old
Norma Rae
Outrage
Over the Garden Wall
Paparazzi 
Ready Player One 
Results
Robin Hood 
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
RocknRolla 
Rush Hour 
Rush Hour 2 
Rush Hour 3
School Life
Sinister
Sleepers 
Slums of Beverly Hills
Squidbillies
Tangerine
Taxi 
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III 
Tequila Sunrise
Thanks for Sharing
The Accused
The Animatrix
The Big Hit
The Card Counter
The Cold Light of Day 
The Crazies
The Pick-Up Artist 
The Ring Two 
The Sentinel 
The War of the Roses 
TMNT
Vampire in Brooklyn 
What a Girl Wants
What Lies Beneath
Whip It
White God 
Whitey: United States of America v. James J. Bulger 
Wild
Wild Hogs 
Woman Walks Ahead
Yogi Bear 

Are you disappointed to see these titles leaving Max next month? Let us know in the comments!

