Hellboy, Lethal Weapon & More Set to Leave Max
Over the Garden Wall, Deep Blue Sea, and Demolition Man are also among the titles exiting Max in August.
August is set to arrive in just over a week, and the new month will see some big changes for Warner Bros. Discovery's streaming service, Max. The service will be adding a whole horde of new titles at the start of the month, including Avatar and A Nightmare on Elm Street. Unfortunately, the arrival of a new month also means even more titles are going to be leaving Max's streaming lineup. There are some major movies and shows making their way off of the service in the coming weeks.
There isn't much leaving at the start of August, though the Detroit Lions season of HBO's Hard Knocks will be exiting on August 5th, making way for the upcoming installment that follows the New York Jets. When you get to the end of the month, however, there's quite a bit on its way out.
Over the Garden Wall, the beloved Cartoon Network miniseries, will be leaving Max on August 31st. It will be joined by a ton of popular movies, including Hellboy, Lethal Weapon, Deep Blue Sea, Airplane!, and Rush Hour. The popular Adult Swim series Squidbillies is also set to exit.
Everything Leaving Max in August
August 5
Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions
August 12
A Very Venture Christmas
From the Ladle to the Grave: The Shallow Gravy Story
August 13
Thank You, Mr. President: Helen Thomas at the White House
August 28
Tokyo Revengers (Dubbed & Subtitled)
August 31
20 Feet From Stardom
3:10 to Yuma
93Queen
A Vigilante
Acts of Vengeance
Airplane II: The Sequel
Airplane!
Anger Management
Basic
Best of Enemies
Big Daddy
Blue Bayou
Brokedown Palace
Bullitt
Cobra
Deep Blue Sea
Demolition Man
Dolores Claiborne
Dragonball Evolution
Dunkirk
Eagle Eye
Enter the Dragon
Finding Forrester
Ghosts of Mississippi
Godzilla
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Going in Style
Goodbye, Mr. Chips
Heist
Hellboy
Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth
Hellraiser IV: Bloodline
Hellraiser V: Inferno
Hellraiser VII: Deader
Hellraiser: Hellseeker
Hellraiser: Hellworld
Hot Tub Time Machine
House at the End of the Street
Hunter Killer
I Am Love
I Love You, Beth Cooper
Iris
Jackson
Jersey Boys
Johnson Family Vacation
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island
Journey to the Center of the Earth
Just Cause
King Kong
Lemon
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
Letters to Juliet
Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome
Make Your Move
Miss March
Miss Sloane
Mona Lisa Smile
My Bloody Valentine
My Bodyguard
My Week with Marilyn
Netizens
Never Grow Old
Norma Rae
Outrage
Over the Garden Wall
Paparazzi
Ready Player One
Results
Robin Hood
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
RocknRolla
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
School Life
Sinister
Sleepers
Slums of Beverly Hills
Squidbillies
Tangerine
Taxi
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
Tequila Sunrise
Thanks for Sharing
The Accused
The Animatrix
The Big Hit
The Card Counter
The Cold Light of Day
The Crazies
The Pick-Up Artist
The Ring Two
The Sentinel
The War of the Roses
TMNT
Vampire in Brooklyn
What a Girl Wants
What Lies Beneath
Whip It
White God
Whitey: United States of America v. James J. Bulger
Wild
Wild Hogs
Woman Walks Ahead
Yogi Bear
