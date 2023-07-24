Max to Remove Two Favorite Cartoon Network, Adult Swim Series

Max has revealed their new slate of releases coming to the streaming service next month, and unfortunately also announced that a favorite Cartoon Network series and an Adult Swim series will be removed from the streaming service before August comes to an end. As part of HBO Max's transformation into the Max streaming service, there has been a huge change in the library as tons of new shows had since been made available for streaming. But as fans of some animated series have unfortunately discovered, this also meant that some Adult Swim and Cartoon Network shows did not make the jump.

Max has announced the new slate of series and movies coming to the streaming service this August, and also announced the titles that will be leaving the service by the end of the month. It has thus been revealed that August 31st will be the last day that Cartoon Network fans will be able to stream Over the Garden Wall and Adult Swim fans will be able to stream Squidbillies on the streaming service. This is subject to change before August's end, but interested fans better tune in fast before they're gone!

(Photo: Adult Swim)

What's Leaving Max in August 2023?

According to the press release shared by Warner Bros. Discovery for the Max August 2023 slate, both Over the Garden Wall and Squidbillies will be leaving the streaming service on August 31st. Both series are notably completed, with Over the Garden Wall being a cult favorite for being Cartoon Network's first animated miniseries, and Squidbillies going through some big changes before the final season aired on Adult Swim. Over the Garden Wall will likely still be streaming with Hulu following its Max removal, and Squidbillies will likely still be available with Adult Swim's official website. But either way, it's safer bet to start watching now if you're interested.

If you're interested in Over the Garden Wall, the Cartoon Network miniseries teased as such, "Over the Garden Wall is Cartoon Network's 1st animated mini-series event that tells the story of two brothers, Wirt and Greg, who find themselves lost in a strange forest. With the help of a bluebird named Beatrice, they must travel across this strange land in hope of finding their way home. Featuring the voices of Elijah Wood, Melanie Lynskey, Chris Isaak, Christopher Lloyd, and John Cleese." As for Squidbillies, it's teased as such, "The exploits of a squid family and their interactions with the community."

