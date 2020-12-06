Wonder Woman 1984’s Gal Gadot to Be Honored at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot will be honored as a “She-Ro” during Sunday’s MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time special ahead of the heroine’s return in Wonder Woman 1984. The 90-minute special hosted by DC’s Powerless star Vanessa Hudgens honors the biggest and best moments in film and TV from the 80s until now, including a special presentation of the Hero for the Ages Award posthumously recognizing Marvel’s Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman. The one-night-only event, which replaces the traditional fan-voted ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic, promises special sneak peeks and performances from Sia and Steve Aoki with Travis Barker.

Other honorees listed alphabetically by last name include Kevin Bacon, Drew Barrymore, Kristen Bell, Selma Blair, Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Kevin Hart, Adam Sandler, Jason Segel, and William Zabka.

In addition to the “She-Ro” award, categories include “Scream Queen,” “Legendary Lip Lock,” “Dance Your Ass Off,” “Heartbreaking Break-Up,” “Comedy Giant,” “Zero to Hero,” and “Dynamic Duo.”

Boseman’s Avengers co-stars Robert Downey Jr. and Don Cheadle will present the Black Panther actor’s award recognizing a star “whose heroism on-screen was only surpassed by the true hero they were off-screen.” Other presenters listed alphabetically by last name include Jacob Bertrand, Neve Campbell, Sofia Carson, Sabrina Carpenter, Lily Collins, Chelsea Handler, Derek Hough, Peyton List, Xolo Maridueña, David Spade, and Maddie Ziegler.

“At this point, you’ve pretty much watched all the movies and TV shows you can handle,” Hudgens told MTV. “So now, it’s time for us to decide the greatest movie and TV moments of all time.”

Gadot’s honor comes weeks ahead of the release of Warner Bros. and DC Films’ Wonder Woman 1984, the Patty Jenkins-directed sequel to 2017 blockbuster Wonder Woman. Joining returning Wonder Woman stars Gadot, Chris Pine, Connie Nielsen, and Robin Wright are franchise newcomers Kristen Wiig (Saturday Night Live, Ghostbusters) as Barbara Minerva / Cheetah and Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones, Star Wars: The Mandalorian) as Max Lord.

First reactions to WW84, including from ComicBook.com, call the superhero sequel an “80s movie in every way” with “epic Wonder Woman moments” where Gadot “literally soars.” Wonder Woman 1984 premieres on HBO Max and releases into select theaters on Christmas Day.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time special premieres tonight at 8 pm ET/PT on MTV. The MTV Movie & TV Awards is eyeing a 2021 return with an epic weekend event, according to MTV.