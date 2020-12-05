Chadwick Boseman’s Marvel Co-Stars Will Recognize Late Actor With Hero for the Ages Award

✖

Chadwick Boseman will receive a posthumous honor from his Marvel Cinematic Universe co-stars, who will recognize the Black Panther star with the Hero for the Ages award during the MTV Movie & TV Awards Greatest of All Time special. Iron Man series stars Robert Downey Jr. and Don Cheadle, who appeared with the T'Challa actor in Captain America: Civil War and Avengers sequels Infinity War and Endgame, will present the award recognizing a star "whose heroism on-screen was only surpassed by the true hero they were off-screen." This latest honor for Boseman will air during the 90-minute special celebrating the most memorable moments from the past 40 years of film and television.

Boseman died in August at the age of 43 following a four-year battle with colon cancer. It was during this private illness that the actor filmed the Ryan Coogler-directed Black Panther and both Avengers installments from directors Anthony and Joe Russo, who introduced Boseman's T'Challa into the MCU during 2016's Civil War.

The 2020 IFP Gotham Awards recently announced Boseman would be honored during that ceremony in January with a posthumous Actor Tribute to follow Netflix film Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Boseman's final film role.

On November 29, on what would have been Boseman's 44th birthday, The Walt Disney Company honored the Marvel star by updating the Black Panther opening credits on Disney+. Instead of the standard Marvel Studios opening logo, the film now opens with an altered logo consisting exclusively of Boseman's scenes from his four films in the MCU.

Downey and Cheadle were among Boseman's colleagues who paid tribute to the actor after his death in August. Other Marvel Studios stars who published tributes to Boseman on social media include Mark Ruffalo, Brie Larson, Chris Pratt, and Chris Evans.

Other honorees from the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time special include Kevin Bacon, Drew Barrymore, Kristen Bell, Selma Blair, Jamie Lee Curtis, Gal Gadot, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Kevin Hart, Adam Sandler, Jason Segel, and William Zabka. Joining Downey and Cheadle as presenters are Jacob Bertrand, Neve Campbell, Sofia Carson, Sabrina Carpenter, Lily Collins, Chelsea Handler, Derek Hough, Peyton List, Xolo Maridueña, David Spade, and Maddie Ziegler.

The 90-minute special premieres Sunday, December 6 at 8 pm ET/PT and will honor the biggest and best moments in film and TV from the 80s until now with performances from Sia and Steve Aoki with Travis Barker.