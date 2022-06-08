The Munsters: The Internet Is Loving First Teaser for Rob Zombie Reboot
After plenty of teaser snippets on social media, the first trailer for Rob Zombie's The Munsters reboot has found its way online and fans of the horror sitcom can't get enough. Throughout much of Wednesday, the reboot was trending on Twitter as fans raved about the film's first look, which perfectly recreates the original intro from the show's second season, before showing the three lead characters — Herman Munster (Jeff Daniel Phillips), Lily Munster (Sheri Moon Zombie), and Grandpa (Daniel Roebuck) — in the present day.
"There's not a better person in Hollywood, or anywhere else on the planet, who should be making The Munsters movie other than Rob Zombie,Roebuck shared with Horror Geek Life last year. "It's gone through the hands of so many other people and I know Rob wasn't just looking for something to attach his coattails to. He's a huge fan of it and being a life-long fan approaching this material it really is as good as it gets. I know Sheri, and nobody works harder than Sheri Zombie. I've written a part for her in a movie I wrote and directed, as well as another film I co-wrote and co-directed, so that's what I think of her talent. I think she's terrific and I absolutely love working with her."
REALLY LOOKING FORWARD TO ROB ZOMBIE'S MUNSTERS REMAKE THIS OCTOBER! pic.twitter.com/YDY3bTo8SH— Brian Blumenreich (@BrianBlumenrei3) June 8, 2022
I am here for this Munsters movie pic.twitter.com/y8lGPMMg7s— Jon Teegarden (@JonTeegs) June 8, 2022
The Munsters are a huge part of why I am the monster kid I am today. After watching the quick teaser trailer for @RobZombie's @TheMunsters I cannot wait to see it. It seems to capture the charm the TV series had and that's all I can ask from it. Thank you, RZ. #TheMunstersMovie pic.twitter.com/0zmnf9pRoF— Dave Spookyhead 💀 (@meteorshit86) June 8, 2022
Insane how much Rob Zombie clearly loves the munsters https://t.co/e19I0sNcPO— Timothy Classic Movies (@TchaglerTimothy) June 8, 2022
I was OBSESSED with The Munsters back in the day.
This is a cool teaser, here’s hoping it’ll be a great movie. https://t.co/h6UdPNoVX0— karin. 🇦🇲 (@KarinAbcarians) June 8, 2022
The Munsters and The Addams Family both premiered in the Fall of 1964. The Munsters and The Addams Family are now both returning in the Fall of 2022. pic.twitter.com/hg4GKtkmlq— John Squires (@FreddyInSpace) June 8, 2022
I think some were expecting him to make it grimy or whatever but Zombie just loves The Munsters. His biggest song is about Grampa’s car— Mr. Chau (@Srirachachau) June 8, 2022
The Munsters has yet to get a release date.
What other classics would you like to see receive the reboot treatment? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!