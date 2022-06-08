The Munsters: The Internet Is Loving First Teaser for Rob Zombie Reboot

After plenty of teaser snippets on social media, the first trailer for Rob Zombie's The Munsters reboot has found its way online and fans of the horror sitcom can't get enough. Throughout much of Wednesday, the reboot was trending on Twitter as fans raved about the film's first look, which perfectly recreates the original intro from the show's second season, before showing the three lead characters — Herman Munster (Jeff Daniel Phillips), Lily Munster (Sheri Moon Zombie), and Grandpa (Daniel Roebuck) — in the present day.

"There's not a better person in Hollywood, or anywhere else on the planet, who should be making The Munsters movie other than Rob Zombie,Roebuck shared with Horror Geek Life last year. "It's gone through the hands of so many other people and I know Rob wasn't just looking for something to attach his coattails to. He's a huge fan of it and being a life-long fan approaching this material it really is as good as it gets. I know Sheri, and nobody works harder than Sheri Zombie. I've written a part for her in a movie I wrote and directed, as well as another film I co-wrote and co-directed, so that's what I think of her talent. I think she's terrific and I absolutely love working with her."

