The Munsters: Rob Zombie Reveals First Look at Recreated Munsters House Set

Rob Zombie welcomes boils and ghouls back to 1313 Mockingbird Lane with a new look at the frightful family home of The Munsters. The musician-filmmaker on Monday revealed a black-and-white look at the recreated Munsters Mansion on the Hungary set of the Peacock reboot movie, written and directed by Zombie for Universal Pictures and its direct-to-video arm Universal 1440 Entertainment. Revealing construction updates on Instagram over the summer, Zombie said the replica set was designed to be “exact” and the “most perfect Munsters house since 1964,” when the monster family sitcom aired on CBS.

The House of 1000 Corpses and Halloween filmmaker revealed a peek at the resurrected 1313 Mockingbird Lane as pre-production is underway on The Munsters in Budapest, Hungary. Confirming rumors he would bring the Munster family back to life in June, Zombie called the re-imagining the one film project he’s “been chasing for 20 years.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Zombie first shared the blueprints for the recreation of the Munster family home in July, later showing the set under construction in August. In September, Zombie teased “Mockingbird Lane lives again” with photos of the near-complete Munster house.

“The blueprints are done! Time to start the construction,” the director and lifelong Munsters fan wrote on Instagram in July. “Get ready for the most perfect Munsters house since 1964. I want this thing exact. #robzombie #themunsters #budapest.”

Cast and story details remain under wraps. It’s said that Zombie’s wife, Sheri Moon Zombie (Halloween, The Lords of Salem), will play Lily Munster opposite repeat Zombie collaborator Jeff Daniel Phillips (Zombie’s Halloween II, 3 From Hell) as Herman Munster.

It’s unclear exactly when filming will begin on The Munsters, expected to stream on NBCUniversal’s Peacock.

The original series ran for 70 episodes across two seasons between 1964 and 1966. A revival series, The Munsters Today, premiered in 1988 and ran for three seasons; a darker re-imagining television special, Mockingbird Lane, aired on NBC in 2012.

Stay tuned for more updates on The Munsters reboot.